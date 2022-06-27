Taraji P. Henson Praises Lizzo For $1 Million Planned Parenthood Pledge at 2022 BET Awards

Watch : Lizzo Is Feeling Like "Dat Bitch" at 2019 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson feels it's about damn time for Lizzo to get the applause she deserves.

During her 2022 BET Awards opening monologue, the host praised Lizzo not only for her sparkling performance of her 2022 hit "About Damn Time" at the start of the show, but for teaming up with Live Nation to pledge $1 million to Planned Parenthood and abortion rights organizations after the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

"Thank you to the amazing Lizzo, right? That's how you start a show," Taraji began. "All this body positivity up in here. And also thank you, Lizzo, for pledging $1 million to Planned Parenthood. That's right and you're damn right, it's about damn time."

Taraji continued her onstage message by adding that "it's about damn time we step into our power" as well.

"It's about damn time that we talk about [how] guns have more power than women in America," she said. "It's a sad day in America. A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life, if she chooses to. It's about damn time I got that off my chest."