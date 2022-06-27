BET Awards 2022 Winners: See The Complete List

Find out which of your favorite actors, musicians, athletes and directors won big at the 2022 BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson.

By Emlyn Travis Jun 27, 2022 1:05 AMTags
AwardsDrakeTaraji P. HensonJanelle MonáeZendayaLizzoBET Awards
Watch: Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

The 2022 BET Awards are officially here!  

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the star-studded award ceremony is set to air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on July 26 and feature phenomenal performances from Lil Wayne, LizzoGiveonChance The RapperChlöe and more. 

Throughout the unforgettable evening, each of the show's award categories—which honor the best and brightest in film, music, television and athletics—will be presented by a collection of stars including Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle MonáeKeke Palmer, Ne-Yo and Tamar Braxton.  

In the lead up to the awards show, Doja Cat was the most-nominated person of the night with six nominations. The "Kiss Me More" singer is followed closely behind by Ari Lennox and Drake, who each received four nods.   

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Forest Whitaker are the only two actors on the night to be nominated for multiple roles in their respective categories.

photos
The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Moments From BET Awards

Zendaya is nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Rue Bennet in the hit HBO show Euphoria as well as Michelle Jones-Watson Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Whitaker is up for Best Actor for his role on the series Godfather of Harlem and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.  

Getty Images

But who came out victorious? Well, you'll have to scroll on to see the full list of nominees and winners below!  

Trending Stories

1

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

2

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Peter Facinelli

3

Kevin Love Marries Kate Bock in Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist 

Ari Lennox 

Chlöe 

Doja Cat 

H.E.R 

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan 

Mary J. Blige 

Summer Walker 

 

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist 

Blxst 

Chris Brown 

Givēon 

Lucky Daye 

The Weeknd 

Wizkid 

Yung Bleu 

 

Best Group 

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic 

Chlöe X Halle 

City Girls 

Lil Baby & Lil Durk 

Migos 

Young Dolph & Key Glock 

 

Best Collaboration 

WINNER: "Essence" by Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems 

"Every Chance I Get" by DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk 

"Family Ties" by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar 

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Feat. Sza 

"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug 

"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" by Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj 

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Best Female Hip Hop Artist 

Cardi B 

Doja Cat 

Latto 

Megan Thee Stallion 

Nicki Minaj 

Saweetie 

 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist 

Drake 

Future 

J. Cole 

Jack Harlow 

Kanye West 

Kendrick Lamar 

Lil Baby 

 

Video Of The Year 

"Family Ties" by Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar 

‘Have Mercy" by Chlöe 

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Feat. Sza 

"Pressure" by Ari Lennox 

"Smokin Out The Window" by Bruno Mars, Anderson .paak, Silk Sonic 

"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug 

 

Video Director Of The Year 

Anderson .Paak (a.k.a. Director .Paak) 

Benny Boom 

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch 

Director X 

Hype Williams 

Missy Elliott 

John Esparza via Getty Images

Best New Artist 

Baby Keem 

Benny The Butcher 

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long 

Tems 

Yung Bleu 

 

Album Of The Year 

An Evening With Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic 

Back Of My Mind by H.E.R 

Call Me If You Get Lost by Tyler, The Creator 

Certified Lover Boy by Drake 

Donda by Kanye West 

Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe by Jazmine Sullivan 

Planet Her by Doja Cat 

 

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/inspirational Award  

"All In Your Hands" by Marvin Sapp 

"Come To Life" by Kanye West 

"Grace" by Kelly Price 

"Hallelujah" by Fred Hammond 

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" by H.E.R. & Tauren Wells 

Jireh Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music 

"We Win" by Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin 

 

BET Her 

Best Of Me (Originals) by Alicia Keys 

Good Morning Gorgeous by Mary J. Blige 

"Have Mercy" by Chlöe 

Pressure by Ari Lennox 

"Roster" by Jazmine Sullivan 

"Unloyal" by Summer Walker & Ari Lennox 

"Woman" by Doja Cat 

 

Best International Act 

Dave (UK) 

Dinos (France) 

Fally Ipupa (DRC) 

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria) 

Little Simz (UK) 

Ludmilla (Brazil) 

Major League Djz (South Africa) 

Tayc (France) 

Tems (Nigeria) 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Best Movie 

Candyman 

King Richard 

Respect 

Space Jam: A New Legacy 

Summer Of Soul 

The Harder They Fall 

 

Best Actor 

Adrian Holmes, Bel Air 

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish 

Damson Idris, Snowfall 

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy Of Macbeth 

Forest Whitaker, Respect & Godfather Of Harlem 

Jabari Banks, Bel Air 

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us 

Will Smith, King Richard 

 

Best Actress 

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard 

Coco Jones, Bel Air 

Issa Rae, Insecure 

Jennifer Hudson, Respect 

Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost 

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer 

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 

Regina King, The Harder They Fall 

Zendaya, Euphoria Spider-Man: No Way Home 

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Youngstars Award 

Akira Akbar 

Demi Singleton 

Marsai Martin 

Miles Brown 

Saniyya Sidney 

 

Sportswoman Of The Year Award 

Brittney Griner 

Candace Parker 

Naomi Osaka 

Serena Williams 

Sha'carri Richardson 

Simone Biles 

 

Sportsman Of The Year Award 

Aaron Donald 

Bubba Wallace 

Giannis Antetokounmpo 

Ja Morant 

Lebron James 

Stephen Curry 

Trending Stories

1

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

2

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Peter Facinelli

3

Kevin Love Marries Kate Bock in Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding

4

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wows With Wicked Song

5

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Get Naughty on Tropical Vacay

Latest News

BET Awards 2022 Winners: See The Complete List

Vanessa Hudgens Returns to High School Musical's East High

Jack Harlow Shows Support for Friend Lil Nas X at 2022 BET Awards

Kevin Love Marries Kate Bock in Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding

BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Bachelor Nation's Nayte Olukoya Denies Cheating on Ex Michelle Young

Lizzo's 2022 BET Awards Red Carpet Look is Good as Hell