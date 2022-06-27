Jack Harlow Shows Support for Friend Lil Nas X at 2022 BET Awards

Watch : Jack Harlow Reveals His CHEESIEST Pickup Line

Now this is a first class friendship.

Jack Harlow, 24, has arrived at the 2022 BET Awards sporting a statement-making shirt in support of his "Industry Baby" collaborator Lil Nas X.

For the event, Jack—who is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist alongside Drake, Future, J. Cole, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby—sported black pants, patent leather shoes and a Lil Nas X T-shirt.

Jack's fashionable look comes after the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" rapper, 23, recently aired his feelings on his lack of nominations at the 2022 BET Awards in his latest music video and a string of since-deleted tweets.

On June 24, Lil Nas X released the music video for his single "Late to da Party," which featured the artist singing the lyrics, "F--k BET," urinating on a BET Award thrown in a toilet and crashing his car into the BET Awards ceremony.

Prior to releasing the video, the 23-year-old took to Twitter to share his thoughts after receiving zero nominations for this year's awards ceremony.