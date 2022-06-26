BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump at 2021 BET Awards

Culture's biggest night in entertainment is back!

The 2022 BET Awards are here and some of your favorite celebrities have arrived to the red carpet in their best looks, including Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, Chlöe, Lizzo, Latto, Giveon, Kirk Franklin, Jack Harlow and more.

While they're all fashion winners, some will walk away with a different trophy than just best dressed. Doja Cat leads tonight's nominees with six nods, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Ari Lennox and Drake follow with four nominations each, while Kanye West, Silk Sonic, Mary J. Blige, Lil Baby, Future, Chlöe, H.E.R., Tems, Jazmine Sullivan, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar each received three nods.

Taraji P. Henson will host the June 26 awards, marking the second time the actress has emceed the event.

"I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists: you can even say it is the ‘empire' of Black Excellence," she said in a statement ahead of the show.