All the Rumors Are True: Lizzo’s Red Carpet Look at the 2022 BET Awards is Good as Hell

Turn up the music, turn down the lights cause Lizzo has officially arrived at the 2022 BET Awards.

The "About Damn Time" singer turned heads on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet on June 26 in a shimmering black gown with feather accents and a thigh-high slit, paired with matching peep-toe platform pumps.

Though not nominated during tonight's ceremony, Lizzo will still be taking the stage to deliver a performance. Also performing at the show will be Jack Harlow, Chance the Rapper and Giveon.

Her latest ensemble marks just one of the times Lizzo has wowed at the coveted event. In 2020, Lizzo virtually attended in a black velvet dress adorned with white ruffles. And, back in 2019, the "Good as Hell" hitmaker made headlines for her BET Awards look, which featured a wood-grain print headpiece perfectly matched to her mini dress.

At the time, Lizzo's hairstylist Shelby Swain exclusively told E! News about how the iconic accessory was made.

"I really wanted to get creative and try something new," Shelby shared. "I literally hand-painted the piece with my sister only an hour before red carpet."