Kendall Jenner Sunbathes Nude in Racy New Photo

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker SPLIT After 2 Years Together

Move over Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner is serving up the ultimate revenge body.

One week after breaking up with boyfriend Devin Booker, the supermodel got cheeky on Instagram, posting a photo of herself sunbathing while totally nude.

With no caption other than a blushing emoji, Kendall shared the racy pic on June 26, which shows her laying on her stomach as she checks her phone, with her string bikini clearly laying beside her.

Along with her sizzling snap, the 26-year-old included a few other seemingly random photos in the post, including one of herself horse-jumping and a close-up of some sushi. She also shared a video from inside a car traveling on the highway at sunset.

Kendall is hardly shy about showing off her killer figure. Back in April, the 818 Tequila founder went topless on Instagram as she soaked up the sun during a pool day, sans tan lines.