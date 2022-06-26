Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Announce Sex of Baby No. 2 With Splashy Reveal

Watch : Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Are Married!

Oh boy! Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes are expecting a possible future NFL star.

On June 26, one month after the couple announced they are set to welcome their second child, they revealed that they are expecting their first son.

In a sweet video posted to Instagram, Patrick and his pregnant wife are seen at their sex reveal party, which included both blue and pink décor. In the clip, the newlyweds, along with friends and family, made their guesses if the baby would be a boy or a girl, with most people pulling for #TeamBoy.

Patrick and Brittany later sprayed blue paint out of squirt guns, confirming that they are expecting a son. In response to the news, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback then jumped in the pool.

Back in May, two months after they tied the knot in Hawaii the couple announced on Instagram they are expecting their second child.