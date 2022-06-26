Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie McGraw Wows Fans With Wicked Song Performance

Watch : Faith Hill REALLY Slapped Husband Tim McGraw on 1883

Gracie McGraw has a wicked set of pipes.

The daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took to Instagram to show off her vocal talent, performing "I'm Not That Girl" from the musical Wicked.

In the video, Gracie, dressed casually in an oversized sweater, belts out the ballad that was made famous by Idina Menzel when she played the witch Elphaba in the original Broadway production in 2003.

"S**ts sad y'all," she captioned the clip. "Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate."

Gracie added, "Wicked will always remain the top 5."

The performance drew tons of praise in the comments section, including from actress/musician Rita Wilson, who wrote, "Well this is gorgeous."

This isn't the first time the 25-year-old has paid tribute to Wicked on social media. Back in 2020, Gracie posted a jaw-dropping performance of "The Wizard and I" from the musical on her Instagram page as part of her "Showtunes Sunday."