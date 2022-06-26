Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie McGraw Wows Fans With Wicked Song Performance

Following in her parents' musical footsteps, Gracie McGraw—the eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill—showed off her impressive vocal range as she performed a song from Wicked on IG.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jun 26, 2022 5:35 PMTags
MusicBroadwayFaith HillTim McGrawCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Faith Hill REALLY Slapped Husband Tim McGraw on 1883

Gracie McGraw has a wicked set of pipes.

The daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took to Instagram to show off her vocal talent, performing "I'm Not That Girl" from the musical Wicked

In the video, Gracie, dressed casually in an oversized sweater, belts out the ballad that was made famous by Idina Menzel when she played the witch Elphaba in the original Broadway production in 2003.

"S**ts sad y'all," she captioned the clip. "Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate."

Gracie added, "Wicked will always remain the top 5."

The performance drew tons of praise in the comments section, including from actress/musician Rita Wilson, who wrote, "Well this is gorgeous."

This isn't the first time the 25-year-old has paid tribute to Wicked on social media. Back in 2020, Gracie posted a jaw-dropping performance of "The Wizard and I" from the musical on her Instagram page as part of her "Showtunes Sunday." 

photos
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

"Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren't the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day," she wrote in the caption. "This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!

Instagram

She explained that playing Elphaba would be a "dream role" and admitted she's seen Wicked at least eight times. 

"I was pleased when wicked was requested many times," she continued. "I got really excited with this one because this is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song TO DATE." 

Gracie is the oldest daughter of Tim and Faith who have been married since 1996. In addition to the Broadway hopeful, the couple are also parents to Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

Trending Stories

1

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Peter Facinelli

2
Exclusive

Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo's Hopes for Final Season

3

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

Gracie's talent hasn't gone unnoticed by her parents. In 2015, she joined her dad onstage in Nashville to perform his song "Here Tonight." In 2019, he shared an Instagram video of the two singing Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb's "What Kind Of Fool." "PIPES!" he wrote. "Dang, this girl can sing!"

John Shearer/Getty Images for Big Machine Records

In May 2021, Faith noted her eldest child's singing talent as she paid tribute to her on her birthday.

"Truth is...I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion's "All By Myself" where you freaking NAIL that crazy ass high note that blew my mind," she wrote on Instagram. "Not once but multiple times. I'll save that for another time."

The "Breath" singer added, "We cannot wait to see what you do. It is going to be insane. The most important thing... is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving."

Trending Stories

1

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Peter Facinelli

2
Exclusive

Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo's Hopes for Final Season

3

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

4

We Can't Calm Down After Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez's BFF Exchange

5

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Get Naughty on Tropical Vacay

Latest News

Bachelor Nation's Cam Ayala Takes Steps to Recovery as a New Amputee

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Announce Sex of Baby No. 2

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wows With Wicked Song

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Hightower Marries NFL Player Fred Warner

Pink Has Scathing Message for Fans Who Support SCOTUS' Abortion Ruling

Married to Medicine's Dr. Jackie Walters Launched a Sunscreen

Exclusive

Why Lori Harvey Is in a "Really Good Space" This Summer