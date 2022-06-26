Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie McGraw Wows Fans With Wicked Song Performance

Gracie McGraw has a wicked set of pipes.
The daughter of country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill took to Instagram to show off her vocal talent, performing "I'm Not That Girl" from the musical Wicked.
In the video, Gracie, dressed casually in an oversized sweater, belts out the ballad that was made famous by Idina Menzel when she played the witch Elphaba in the original Broadway production in 2003.
"S**ts sad y'all," she captioned the clip. "Hit me in the feels. Been there. Relate."
Gracie added, "Wicked will always remain the top 5."
The performance drew tons of praise in the comments section, including from actress/musician Rita Wilson, who wrote, "Well this is gorgeous."
This isn't the first time the 25-year-old has paid tribute to Wicked on social media. Back in 2020, Gracie posted a jaw-dropping performance of "The Wizard and I" from the musical on her Instagram page as part of her "Showtunes Sunday."
"Just want to start off by saying YES, I know these aren't the best vocal videos out there but Broadway makes me very happy and I hope to be there one day," she wrote in the caption. "This is practice for me. The only way to get better is to do it multiple times honey!!
She explained that playing Elphaba would be a "dream role" and admitted she's seen Wicked at least eight times.
"I was pleased when wicked was requested many times," she continued. "I got really excited with this one because this is the healthiest my voice has sounded while singing this song TO DATE."
Gracie is the oldest daughter of Tim and Faith who have been married since 1996. In addition to the Broadway hopeful, the couple are also parents to Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.
Gracie's talent hasn't gone unnoticed by her parents. In 2015, she joined her dad onstage in Nashville to perform his song "Here Tonight." In 2019, he shared an Instagram video of the two singing Barbara Streisand and Barry Gibb's "What Kind Of Fool." "PIPES!" he wrote. "Dang, this girl can sing!"
In May 2021, Faith noted her eldest child's singing talent as she paid tribute to her on her birthday.
"Truth is...I really wanted to post you singing Celine Dion's "All By Myself" where you freaking NAIL that crazy ass high note that blew my mind," she wrote on Instagram. "Not once but multiple times. I'll save that for another time."
The "Breath" singer added, "We cannot wait to see what you do. It is going to be insane. The most important thing... is that you will always be YOU!!!! And that is something full grown adults have a hard time achieving."