Bachelor Nation's Sydney Hightower Marries NFL Player Fred Warner: See Their Wedding Pics

Will you accept this bouquet of white roses?



Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower married San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner in a gorgeous ceremony in Vista, Calif. For the nuptials on June 25—which in addition to family and friends, also had a few Bachelor castmates in attendance—the bride wore a "classic," form-fitting white gown designed by Susie Bridals, while the groom sported a Giorgio Armani custom suit.

Ahead of the couple's big day, Sydney—who appeared as a contestant during Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020—told E! News all about how the couple rose to their special occasion.



"It's been a long time coming and lots of planning," Sydney, who got engaged in May 2021, exclusively told E! News. "I'm super excited. You think, ‘Oh, we still have such a long time. But now that it's actually here, we're just so ready to see our family, and just be married already."