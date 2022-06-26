Exclusive

Bachelor Nation's Sydney Hightower Marries NFL Player Fred Warner: See Their Wedding Pics

Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Hightower has officially said "I do" to her happily ever after! Find out all the details behind her gorgeous wedding ceremony to NFL player Fred Warner.

Watch: Sydney Hightower Is Happy "The Bachelor" Addressed Bullying

Will you accept this bouquet of white roses?
 
Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, Bachelor alum Sydney Hightower married San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner in a gorgeous ceremony in Vista, Calif. For the nuptials on June 25—which in addition to family and friends, also had a few Bachelor castmates in attendance—the bride wore a "classic," form-fitting white gown designed by Susie Bridals, while the groom sported a Giorgio Armani custom suit.

Ahead of the couple's big day, Sydney—who appeared as a contestant during Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor in 2020—told E! News all about how the couple rose to their special occasion.
 
"It's been a long time coming and lots of planning," Sydney, who got engaged in May 2021, exclusively told E! News. "I'm super excited. You think, ‘Oh, we still have such a long time. But now that it's actually here, we're just so ready to see our family, and just be married already."

photos
Bachelor Nation's Still-Rosy Romances

Describing it as "a traditional ceremony," that took place inside "a chapel that was flown over from France," Sydney revealed that she and Fred wrote their own vows to each other ahead of time.
 
"I'm not sure if that's traditional or not traditional these days," she added. "But we did that just separately before the wedding, and then more of a traditional sermon during the wedding."

And if you're just how significant their unique chapel is, for Sydney, it's all in the details. "It was extremely romantic and very secluded and private," she said of the chapel, which was reconstructed using original materials from France. "And I think that's just kind of who we are as people. So, there was no question that had to be there."
 
And one detail that she couldn't skim over? The flower choice, of course. As she noted, the couple chose "romantic baby breath orchids and white roses" as their décor.
 
As far as the bridal party goes, there's a chance that Bachelor Nation fans may recognize the maid of honor, since fellow Bachelor contestant Kiarra Norman stood beside Sydney for her big day. But Kiarra wasn't the only one from the Bachelor Nation bunch celebrating the festivities. The guest list also included Tammy Ky Ly, Jasmine Nyguen, Natasha Parker, Victoria Paul and Kylie Ramos.

photos
Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

There were also familiar faces on Fred's team too, including his younger brother, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Troy Warner and Los Angeles Rams player Terrell Burgess.

The pair's ceremony was followed by a "classy, timeless and simple" reception, which as Sydney noted, was filled with "candle lit lighting," and simply "romantic and chill." But if you're wondering about their honeymoon, you have to worry all that much longer since the newlyweds are flying straight to Tahiti after the fact.
 
"We originally planned on going to Europe," Sydney explained. "But with Fred's training schedule and training camp coming up next month, he cannot take that many days off from working. And so we decided, ‘You know what, we're just gonna take it easy for a few days and then we'll plan to go to Europe in the next offseason.' So, we're just gonna relax and enjoy the water. It's supposed to be stunning."

And in addition to being thankful for her new chapter in life, Sydney and Fred have already found themselves reeling at the outpouring of support from friends and family.
 
"The gifts have been flowing in," she shared. "I honestly haven't really had much time to open a lot of them just because it's been so crazy. People are so kind and giving. So, we're just so thankful for all the amazing people in our lives."

Amy Golding/www.amygolding.com
Just Married

The Bachelor alum married the San Francisco 49ers linebacker in a gorgeous ceremony in Vista, Calif. on June 25.

Amy Golding/www.amygolding.com
Sealed With a Kiss

The two share a smooch as husband and wife.

Amy Golding/www.amygolding.com
Talking the Walk

The two walk together with their bridal party.

Amy Golding/www.amygolding.com
Mr. & Mrs.

The two celebrate their marriage.

Amy Golding/www.amygolding.com
Carrying the Bride

Fred carries Sydney at their wedding.

