Affordable Problem Solving Products on Amazon You'll Never Want to Travel Without

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're hitting the beach or going on a big family trip to a theme park, we've got all the essentials and more to help you make this summer the best one yet. If you're traveling this summer, being prepared for anything that might potentially go wrong can save you from a lot of stress and headaches on your trip. After all, summer vacation is a time to relax and have fun. So we've rounded up some affordable problem solving products on Amazon that can make traveling go a lot smoother.
For example, one travel must-have that can save you a lot of time and stress is a portable luggage scale. For many airlines, overweight baggage fees can cost you around $200. Not to mention, all the time it might take for you to get rid of items in the airport just to stay within the weight limit. That's where a portable luggage scale, like this top-rated $11 scale, comes in. While you're packing to go home, you can use this handheld scale, which many reviewers say is super accurate, to make sure your baggage isn't overweight.
We've rounded up a few other problem solving products you'll want to pack for your summer trip. Check those out below.
BAGAIL Packing Cubes Luggage Packing Organizers for Travel Accessories - 8 Pack
Keeping your suitcase organized and knowing exactly where everything is can help you feel like you're on top of everything. These premium packing cubes from Amazon come in over 10 colors and you get a set of eight for just over $25. They're practical, cute and affordable!
BCOZZY Neck Pillow for Travel
Whether you're going on a three-hour road trip or a cross country flight, this best-selling neck pillow is a must. It was made to provide double support to your head, neck, and chin, making it much easier to get some rest while you're traveling. This has over 13,000 five-star reviews and numerous reviewers say it's the most supportive travel pillow they've ever used.
Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Pens
So you brought a new dress to wear to your friend's wedding and you accidentally spilled some sauce on it before pictures were taken. That's where Tide To Go comes in. These handy pens are a must-have for your purse whether you're traveling or not. Theycan work on ketchup, BBQ sauce, coffee, wine, tea and so on. You may not always need it, but it doesn't hurt to have one with you just in case an accidental spill happens.
Valourgo TSA Approved Travel Bottles for Toiletries
Bring your must-have beauty and skincare products with you in these leak-proof containers with over 3,700 five-star reviews. According to Amazon reviews, these containers are flight attendant-approved! As one wrote, "I am a flight attendant and have used these in my toiletry bag for nearly a year and have had ZERO leak issues. The caps look slightly crooked when screwed on but it does not cause leaking. I love having the different colors so I know what I'm grabbing."
Etekcity Handheld Digital Luggage Scale
Traveling can already be pretty costly, so there's nothing more stressful than being told you have to pay an extra $200 in overweight baggage fees. That's where this handheld digital luggage scale comes in. It features a "high-accuracy sensor" that can weigh bags up to 110 pounds. It was made to be super easy to use — all you have to do is hook it onto your suitcase, lift it up and the scale will read it and automatically lock onto the weight. You can get this in red, blue or green for just $11, or you can get a two pack for $20.
Wirarpa Anti Chafing Cotton Boy Shorts
If you'll be walking around a lot in the heat while wearing shorts, a skirt or dress, there's a chance you may have to deal with the dreaded "chub rub." So be prepared and pack this 3-pack of boy shorts from Wirarpa that's made of premium combed cotton and spandex for "complete softness, breathability and comfort." It features an 8-inch inseam to help reduce chafing, as well as a wider waistband to ensure the pants don't roll down. There are nine packs to choose from including multi-colored options, as well as all white, nude and black. Sizes range from S to 5XL.
Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm
Another solution to the irritating chafing problem is Body Glide's Original Anti-Chafe Balm. This $11 balm with over 23,800 five-star reviews is a total game changer. Just apply where you normally chafe to prevent discomfort and skin reactions including your inner thighs, under arms and chest. It's one product you'll never want to travel without.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
Unfortunately, all the stress and anxiety from traveling can make you much more prone to breakouts, which isn't exactly ideal if you're attending a wedding or going on a big trip with your family. But you won't have to worry about your blemishes showing up in your vacation photos if you pack these cult-fave pimple patches in your suitcase. The brand says they will improve the look of your pimples overnight, and they have over 68,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built-in Cable
Nothing will ruin your day exploring a new city more than a dead phone battery. If you're in need of a solid option, this portable iPhone charger is a great due to its size. In fact, it's the size of a standard lipstick so it won't take up too much room in your purse. It has over 9,400 five-star reviews and one shopper even called it the "holy grail" of phone chargers.
Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
Keep your toiletries nice and neat in this sleek cosmetic bag from Amazon. It features a built-in metal hook so you can hang this anywhere for easy access. Plus, it help save on counter space, which can be useful when you're staying at a hotel. There are a ton of compartments to fit everything you need. There are also several colors and patterns to choose from. These have over 5,900 five-star reviews, and shoppers appreciate how it can hold a ton without being bulky. It makes packing a lot easier.
U-Pick Cooling Towel - 4 Pack
Since it's summer, this pack of cooling towels is a must-have for your trip, especially if you'll be spending a lot of time outdoors. These towels stay chill for up to three hours and can help with keep you cool and soothe heat stress. There are four in a pack and each towel comes in its own case, which is perfect for a family. Numerous Amazon reviewers took these on their Disney trips and had nothing but great things to say.
JISULIFE Portable Bladeless Neck Fan
Speaking of keeping cool, this personal neck fan from JISULIFE will keep you cool while you're out and about. Not to mention, it's super sleek and stylish! It was designed to comfortably rest around your neck, similar to the way you do with headphones. It's bladeless, so you don't have to worry about your hair getting caught. It was also designed to be safe for children and the elderly to use.
Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages
If you'll be walking around all day, Dr. Frederick's Original Better Blister Bandages pack is a must-pack. No longer will a blister make you feel uncomfortable and ruin your fun. It has over 3,400 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say they're way better than just using Band-Aids.
Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack
Keep it hands-free during your summer adventure with this large belt bag from Amazon. It comes in multiple colors and patterns and can fit all the essentials. It also has over 23,000 five-star reviews.
Looking for more great products to shop? Check out Fun, Practical & Affordable Things To Bring On Your Summer Road Trip With Friends.