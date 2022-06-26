These $20 Travel-Friendly Personal Blenders Have Over 19,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Wonder what your fellow Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.

"I truly love this blender!!! Used to spend $6 to $7 on smoothies, not to mention having to be out and about in order to get one. I literally dump all my ingredients for the smoothie into this blender and hit the button. In 30 seconds, I have a delicious smoothie. I'm honestly amazed."

"I've only had this for two days. I have used this on both days and I am impressed! Actually, I am in love. I blend ice, OJ, spinach, banana, frozen berries, shredded carrots, and collagen powder. I have had no clumps and no issues! It's just me in my household, so this is perfect. It's also the perfect size and perfect for drinking right out of the blender. The blades stay in the cup, which I thought was weird at first, but it doesn't bother me. Probably the best thing i've ever gotten on Amazon! And what a great investment for myself at only 20 dollars. If you're hesitating, just buy it!"

"This was the perfect blender for me. I have limited kitchen counter space and wanted something small and not too expensive just to make smoothies during the summer months. This was a godsend. It fits neatly between the coffee maker and toaster, and I've been happily making smoothies for several months. So glad I got it!"

"I really love this little blender! So easy to use and clean. Perfect for individual smoothies and nutritional drinks. It's light so I would never try to crush ice in it or anything super hard or dense. It is the perfect choice for anything else and has made life mush easier in the mornings!"

"This little blender is so great, I can't believe the power it has for such a small size."

"This little blender works absolutely perfect! I can make quick personal sized smoothies in just minutes without fuss. it cleans well and has a lid that can be used as a drink lid. Just awesome."