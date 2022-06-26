Married to Medicine Star Dr. Jackie Walters Launched a Sunscreen That Seamlessly Blends into Skin

Bravo's Dr. Jackie Walters created a sunscreen that is easily adaptable and non-irritating.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 26, 2022
Dr. Jackie Walters Volition Mineral ShieldVolition Beauty

Summer is here, which means many of us are spending more time in the sun, enjoying the outdoors. We all need to wear sunscreen every day, but finding the best product that agrees with your skin can be quite the task. Bravo star Dr. Jackie Walters teamed up with Volition to create a mineral sunscreen that addresses her issues with the products she has previously used. If you want to avoid the ever-dreaded white cast, the Married to Medicine star understands that you need a sunscreen that seamlessly blends in with your skin.... and she delivered.

As a two-time cancer survivor, Dr. Jackie is a very vocal advocate for sunscreen usage. She partnered with Volition to create a zinc oxide sunscreen, with shades that easily adapt to many skin tones.

Dr. Jackie Walters Shares What's in Her Bag

Volition Beauty Adaptint Super Seamless Mineral Shield SPF 30

This incredibly blendable sunscreen comes in two shades: Cool/Neutral Undertones and Warm Undertones. It's unscented and i blends in well with the skin.

Apply this 30 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every 2 hours after that.

$39
Volition Beauty

If you're not sure about your undertones, check out the guide from Volition Beauty below.

Volition Beauty

Volition Beauty: Why is SPF so important?
JW: Skin needs protection from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays regardless of if you have melanated skin or not.

Volition Beauty: What are your patients' biggest SPF misconceptions?
JW: Many of my patients believe that they do not need SPF if they have melanated skin, and some also believe that if the sun isn't out they do not think that their skin is being exposed to UVA/UVB rays.


Volition Beauty: How often do you apply SPF?
JW: At a minimum, I apply SPF once a day but when my skin is in direct sunlight for extended periods of time I make sure to reapply SPF every 2 hours.

If you want to find out more about Dr. Jackie's work with Volition, she spoke to E! about the serum she created with the brand.

