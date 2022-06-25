Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Get Naughty on Tropical Vacay

While on romantic trip to the Maldives, things got spicy on the sand between Nina Dobrev and Shaun White. Keep reading to see their flirty pics.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jun 25, 2022 10:13 PMTags
VacationNina DobrevCouples
Watch: Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Fun (and flirty) in the sun!

While on an epic vacation in the Maldives, Nina Dobrev to show off took to Instagram to show off her and boyfriend Shaun White's naughty and nice sides.  

In a June 25 post with several snaps, The Vampire Diaries alum, 33, displays her killer beach-body in a yellow striped bikini while Olympic snowboarder, 35, rocks navy blue swim trunks. In the first photo, the couple sweetly poses on the sand with the crystal blue ocean behind them as Nina holds a cocktail and Shaun holds a coconut drink. In the second photo, the couple gets cheeky with the actress bending over and the athlete placing his hand on her butt.

"Coconut or cocktail?" Nina captioned her post. "There are two types of people in the world. which one are you?"

The post also included pics of the two snuggled up by the sea and riding around on beach cruiser bikes. 

For the last week on social media, the cute couple have been documenting their tropical vacation, which has included snorkeling, boating, sun-bathing, jet-skiiing, beach picnicking and more.

photos
Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: Road to Romance

Shaun and Nina's island getaway comes one month after they made their red carpet debut at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London. Just a few days later, the two jetted off to France where they attended the 28th annual amfAR Gala during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Back in April, the pair—who went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2020—were also spotted out and about together in Thessaloniki, Greece where Nina was filming the action-thriller The Bricklayer

Keep scrolling to see more pics from Nina and Shaun's vacay to the Maldives.

 

 

Instagram
Vacation Libations

Nina holds a cocktail while Shaun chooses a refreshing coconut drink.

Instagram
Naughty Nina

The couple strikes a saucy pose on the beach.

Instagram
Beach Cruisin'

Nina poses for a pic before heading on a bike ride around the island. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Nina blows a kiss to the camera as she shows off her rockin' bikini body.

Instagram
Sandy Snuggles

Shaun lays a kiss on his girlfriend as they lounge by the ocean.

Instagram
Snowboarder Turned Surfer

Shaun looks ready to catch some waves. 

Instagram
Lunch with a View

The athlete noshed on snacks with his toes in the sand. 

Instagram
Mask Up

The couple is ready to snorkel the crystal blue waters.

Instagram
On Island Time

Nina captioned this Instagram post, "schedule for the next week: eat. sleep. burn. apply aloe. repeat."

Instagram
Beach Eats

Nina snacks on a salad by the ocean.

Instagram
Ready to Ride

The couple hopped on jet-skis during their vacay.

Instagram
The Need for Speed

Shaun snaps a selfie while riding around with Nina on a jet-ski.

Instagram
Hand-in-Hand

The couple take a romantic stroll on the beach.

Instagram
So in Love

"They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together," a source exclusively told E! News back in December. "It's very sweet."

Trending Stories

1

Natalie Portman Amused by Sight of Chris Hemsworth at Kids' School

2

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

3

Why Elvis Presley's Death Continues to Stir Conspiracy Theories

4
Exclusive

Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo's Hopes for Final Season

5

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Peter Facinelli

Latest News

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Peter Facinelli

Exclusive

La La Anthony's Go-To Cocktail is Inspired by Her Puerto Rican Roots

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Get Naughty on Tropical Vacay

Olivia Rodrigo Dedicates Song to SCOTUS Justices Who Overturned Roe

Natalie Portman Amused by Sight of Chris Hemsworth at Kids' School

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Wrote "I Ended Her Life" in Notebook

Mean Girls' Daniel Franzese Says He Finally Met Danny DeVito