Olivia Rodrigo Dedicates Song Onstage to Supreme Court Justices Who Voted to Overturn Roe v. Wade

After the Supreme Court's ruling ending women's constitutional right to abortion, Olivia Rodrigo took to the stage to responded with a scathing message and a song with guest performer Lily Allen.

By Corinne Heller Jun 25, 2022 10:07 PMTags
PoliticsLily AllenOlivia Rodrigo
Performing onstage in front of about 200,000 people, Olivia Rodrigo made her feelings about the five Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade abundantly clear.

"I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--t about freedom," the California-born pop star said onstage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England on June 25, a day after the top court's 5-4 vote to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Rodrigo continued, "This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you."

The singer and guest co-performer Lily Allen then launched into a rendition of the British star's 2009 song "F--k you." Many audience members followed Allen's lead to make middle finger gestures as they sang along.

At the festival, which was streamed live by the BBC, Olivia told the viewers that she was "devastated and terrified" by the ruling, adding, "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this."

The Supreme Court's decision, while celebrated by many people in a deeply politically divided United States, spurred nationwide protests and public condemnation from critics, which included a slew of celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Padma Lakshmi and Shonda Rhimes.

And Rodrigo is not the first star to criticize the Supreme Court ruling from the stage. Performing at Glastonbury on June 24, Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd to chant, "F--k the Supreme Court!" She told the audience, "F--k that shit. F--k America. Like, f--k you. All these irrelevant old motherf--kers trying to tell us what to do with our f--king bodies."

And fellow Glastonbury performer Billie Eilish said on the festival stage that day, "Today is a really dark day for women in the U.S. I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it anymore in this moment."

