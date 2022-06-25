Olivia Rodrigo Dedicates Song Onstage to Supreme Court Justices Who Voted to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo Talks FULL CIRCLE Moment at Grammys 2022

Performing onstage in front of about 200,000 people, Olivia Rodrigo made her feelings about the five Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade abundantly clear.

"I want to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--t about freedom," the California-born pop star said onstage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England on June 25, a day after the top court's 5-4 vote to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States.

Rodrigo continued, "This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you."

The singer and guest co-performer Lily Allen then launched into a rendition of the British star's 2009 song "F--k you." Many audience members followed Allen's lead to make middle finger gestures as they sang along.