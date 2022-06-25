Meadow Walker Shares Her "Debilitating" Abortion Experience After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Watch : How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

While the world was in disarray following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Meadow Walker made a difficult choice.

In an Instagram post shared on June 24, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion, late actor Paul Walker's only child recalling making the decision two years ago to undergo the procedure after becoming pregnant.

"Today marks a huge setback in history- a profound injustice to women across the United States. There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion," the 23-year-old model wrote. "I too battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion."

She continued, "It is a very private and personal experience - the way it should be. I was lucky enough to have a great doctor who supported me through the debilitating process- with their help, I am able to be the happy and healthy person I am today."