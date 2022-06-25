How Jennifer Aniston Honored Her Dad John Aniston at the Daytime Emmys

Watch : Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston! "Friends" THROWBACK

Now this is one iconic father-daughter duo.

On June 24, Jennifer Aniston gave a moving tribute to her dad John Aniston as he received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrious television career at the 2022 Daytime Emmys. In a video message recorded for the awards ceremony, The Morning Show actress, 53, shared that it was a "truly special moment" to honor her father, who is best known for his role on Days of Our Lives.

"It's an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the life-long achievements of a great and well-respected actor," Jennifer began. "Who also happens to be my dad."

The Friends star noted that her 88-year-old father has been "working in television consistently for over half a century" after he began acting in 1962 with a role on the crime drama 87th Precinct.