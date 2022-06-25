Kate Spade Extra 40% Off Clearance Sale: Score Outlet-Level Savings on Bags & More Starting at Just $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
If you love a good bargain like we do, chances are, you may find yourself browsing through Kate Spade Surprise more than you do Kate Spade's main site. After all, everything is up to 75% off. Plus, their Deals of the Day (like today's $59 deal on $300 crossbody bags!) are just way too good to pass up. But today, Kate Spade is having a huge sale where you can score discounts so good, you'll think you're shopping at an outlet.
The Kate Spade End of Season Sale is happening now, and they just made their extra 30% off clearance sale an extra 40% off! That means you can score even more under $100 finds than we initially brought you when the sale first dropped. Plus, they added so many new styles to the sale including the perfect-for-summer Striped Medium Market Tote and the trendy Buddie Straw Tote.
There are hundreds of items on sale right now, you're sure to find something that catches your eye. Plus, that extra 40% off discount just can't be beat especially since Kate Spade's main site rarely ever drops major sales like this.
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles and deals from Kate Spade's End of Season Sale. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Market Striped Canvas Medium Tote
This pretty striped canvas tote is just perfect for summer. It comes in blazer blue and red jasper, both of which are equally chic. It's originally $228, but it's on sale today for $96. Don't pass this one up!
Kate Spade Hudson Striped Canvas Small Messenger Bag
If you love the striped canvas from above, but you want a different style of bag, you may want to consider the messenger bag option. It's also on sale today for $96.
Kate Spade Bradley Large Tote
Kate Spade's Bradley Late Tote comes in five colors including black and anemone pink shown here. It's classy, cute and perfect for school or work. It's originally $98, but you can get it today for $125.
Kate Spade NYC Map Journal
Need a cute journal to take notes in? Add Kate Spade's NYC Map Journal to your bag today. It features 300 lined pages and a ribbon bookmark, and it's on sale for $8.
Kate Spade Day Pack Medium Backpack
You can't help but love this Kate Spade backpack. It's elegant, functional and just the right size to fit you phone, an iPad and a large continental wallet. There are several colors to choose from, and it's on sale for $125.
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade's All Day Large Tote was made to hold everything you need to get through the day from your tablet to your 13-inch laptop. It even comes with a detachable wristlet pouch, which makes it even better. There are four colors to choose from, and it's on sale for as low as $89.
Kate Spade Flower Coated Canvas All Day Large Tote
This gorgeous tote bag comes highly recommended by Kate Spade shoppers. As one recent reviewer wrote, "This bag is amazing. It's beautiful and holds a lot of stuff. It's the perfect size and I can use it as a purse too." Another called it "beautiful, sturdy and roomy." Like the above, it's large enough to fit a 13-inch laptop so you can totally use this for work or school. It's originally $248, but you can add it to your wardrobe today for $119.
Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Medium Satchel is great for everyday use. The colors are so versatile and can be worn dressed up or down. Best part is, it's over $200 off! Be sure to snag this while you still can.
Kate Spade Run Around Medium Crossbody
Kate Spade shoppers adore the Run Around Medium Crossbody. As one recent reviewer wrote, "My mom loves this bag! She had been looking for a medium sized crossbody bag for years, but could never find one in a bright red shade she liked. This one is a true scarlet red and can fit more than you think!"
Kate Spade Flower Coated Canvas Rowan Medium North South Tote
This sleek medium sized tote is truly obsession-worthy, and large enough to fit an iPhone, a large continental wallet, and an iPad. The bag is originally $228, but you can get it today for $109 with the extra 40% off discount.
Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody
If you're looking for a hands-free bag to wear while traveling, Kate Spade's Knott Small Crossbody is it. Right now, it's on sale for $97.
Kate Spade Buddie Striped Straw Small Tote
Summer 2022 is all about the straw bag, and Kate Spade's super chic Buddie Striped Straw Small Tote can be yours for just $138. As a bonus, you also get a detachable pouch to keep small items like your keys or lip balm in one place. There are a three colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Large Tote
Kate Spade's Knott Colorblocked Large Tote is absolutely gorgeous from the color choice to the overall design. Whether you need this for work or you just like to carry around a ton of stuff, this large tote is a must-have for your closet. Right now, it's on sale for $138.
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
This timeless saddle bag is the kind of style you can wear for years to come, especially with the highly versatile black it comes in. It's originally $198, but you can it on sale for $94. Such a great deal for a bag that's guaranteed to get a ton of use.
Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag
Love the silhouette of the bag above? It also comes in this stunning anemone pink for $83. What a fun pop of color!
Kate Spade Roulette North South Crossbody
Just need to carry around the essentials? Kate Spade's Roulette North South Crossbody may be for you. It comes in four colors, is large enough to fit the current iPhone, and it features two credit card slots. It's on sale today for $75.
Kate Spade Deal of the Day
Want to score some even greater deals? As we mentioned above, Kate Spade Surprise has a Deal of the Day which offers the best sale on site. These deals only last for 24 hours, so be sure to snap them up while you can. Today, it's all about crossbody bags!
Kate Spade Laurel Way Greer Crossbody
Kate Spade's Laurel Way Greer Crossbody is so popular among shoppers, it has over 1,600 five-star reviews which is pretty rare to find on site. It's super classy, comes in two colors, and it's pretty spacious with dimensions of 6.2" H x 11" W x 1.8" D. It's originally $299, but you can snag one today for less than $60. Talk about amazing!
Kate Spade Sadie Envelope Crossbody
This classic envelope purse is perfect for a Sunday brunch with friends or date night. It's currently available in yellow and black, and it's on sale for $59. After today, the price will go back up to $89. So be sure to snap this up ASAP.
Kate Spade Gemma Wallet on Chain
Keep all the essentials in the adorable Gemma wallet on chain. According to one shopper, "It's very pretty and carries a lot of stuff at the same time!" You can get one for yourself today for just $59.
Kate Spade Staci Dome Crossbody
This stylish dome crossbody comes in black and crystal blue. It's made of sleek saffiano leather and its dimensions are 6.84" H x 8.84" W x 3.67" D. It's typical sale price is $109, so you're getting this for a really incredible deal at $59.
