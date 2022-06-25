72 Internet-Famous Fashion Finds to Add to Your Amazon Cart Now

Shop trending bags, shoes, dresses, swimsuits and more styles that you've seen on TikTok and Instagram at affordable prices.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 25, 2022 10:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingInstagramShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop FashionTikTok
E-comm: Internet Famous Fashion FindsGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Thanks to TikTok and Instagram, there are so many internet-famous fashion trends for us to shop. You know those styles that you see on repeat when you scroll through your feed? Yes, a lot of them a pricey, but there actually so many affordable finds you can get from Amazon to keep up with the trends.

In fact, there's a whole Internet Famous section on Amazon full of dresses, bags, sneakers, sandals, jewelry, sunglasses, pants, two-piece sets, and more fashions that went viral.

It seems like there's a new trend almost every day at this point, so, of course, there are a ton of stylish options to shop. Here are some of the standouts.

read
Get a The Summer I Turned Pretty Glow Up With Dresses, Beauty Products, and Merch Under $30

Internet-Famous Bags

JW PEI Gabbi Bag

This is definitely the It Girl bag of the moment. It is sophisticated enough for an evening out and it's cool enough to exude those "celeb who got caught by the paparazzi" vibes. This handbag is available in 14 colors.

Hailey BieberGigi HadidEmily RatajkowskiLucy Hale, and Irina Shayk have been photographed with the JW PEI Gabbi Bag. Eternal It Girl Megan Fox has it in multiple colors and has been photographed with it in blackblue, and green.  Reality fan favorites Kyle RichardsKathy HiltonKandi Burruss, and Ashley Iaconetti have that Gabbi bag too.

$80
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Todd Chrisley Addresses "Overwhelming" Support After Fraud Conviction

2

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

3

Secrets About The Notebook That Might Make You Weep

JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

This is the perfect bag for the girl on the go. It's the perfect size for your small essentials without being cumbersome. You can get one to match almost every outfit since it comes in 13 colors at Amazon.

Ashley IaconettiPaige DeSorbo and Madison LeCroy have the JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag.

$39
Amazon

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag

This is a "stylish and inexpensive bag that elevates any look," an Amazon shopper shared. This unique back is functional, fashionable, and well-designed. It's available in nine beautiful colors.

$40
Amazon

Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote

This faux leather tote comes in 160+ colors. It has 31,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also an E! Shopping Editors favorite

 
$8-$15
Amazon

The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag

Get a bag that matches every outfit with The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag in the color Bone. If you want a pop of color, there are some beautiful bright options too. This bag comes in 9 colors.

$40
Amazon

Internet-Famous Dresses and Skirts

xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

If you're unsure about what to wear for a wedding or another special event, just get this slip dress in every color. This is a classic style that will always be on-trend.

It comes in 31 colors and it has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22
Amazon

Werena Pleated Tennis Skirts

Tennis, anyone? Even if you don't actually play tennis, this skirt is a great fashion statement no matter where you are. It comes in a bunch of pretty colors and there are three hidden pockets, so you'll always have what you need... on and off the court.

These skirts have 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$22-$25
Amazon

Gobles Women's Sexy Long Sleeve V Neck Ruched Bodycon Mini

You can never have too many little black dresses. There are so many ways to style this frock for different occasions.

This dress also comes in 14 colorways. It has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

R.Vivimos Women Summer Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Vintage Elegant Backless A Line Flowy Long Dresses

How darling is this flowy dress? It's one of those styles that you can wear all year long. Just switch up your shoes and accessories and it really works for every season.

It comes in 23 colors and it has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$37
Amazon

BTFBM Women One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dresses Smocked High Waist

Get these smocked dress in every color. There are 22 stunning options, by the way. This is just one of those easy go-to outfits you need in your closet.

$30-$42
Amazon

Eliacher Women's Deep V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Straps Summer Dress Sleeveless Sexy Backless Party Dresses with Pockets

This is one of those silhouettes that's universally flattering on everyone. Get it in every color and wear it often.

The dress comes in 25 colors and it has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$39
Amazon

Viishow Women’s Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dresses

You can dress up or dress down this one. It has pockets and there are so many options: solid colors, tie dye, floral, prints, and more. 39,700+ Amazon shoppers praised the frock in 5-star reviews.

$21-$36
Amazon

Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress

This ruffle hem dress is simple, elegant, and classy. It has 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and so many colorways.

$28
Amazon

Prettygarden Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress

It doesn't get more sophisticated than this high neckline. No one is going to believe you got this backless dress at Amazon (no shade intended). It has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$26-$41
Amazon

Molerani Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress

You can never have too many t-shirt dresses, am I right? 15,700+ Amazon customers agree since they took the time to leave 5-star reviews. 

 
$20
Amazon

Zesica Women's Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress

"Just as gorgeous in person as it is in pictures!!!" an Amazon shopper insisted. The dress's tiered ruffle skirt, shirred bodice, and stretchy waist make this one a winner, for sure. The dress has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$30-$39
Amazon

Sarin Mathews Womens Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve High Low Cocktail Skater Dress

Being a wedding guest can get expensive, but your outfit doesn't have to be. Get this dress in multiple colors (except for white) and you're all set for wedding season. But, the white does make a great option for any brides who need a rehearsal dinner look. The dress has 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13-$40
Amazon

Ecowish Women Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck

Get this tie front dress in a solid color, a floral, or a print. Or maybe just get multiple. It's just too good to pass up. This dress has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$23-$35
Amazon

Yobecho Womens Summer Ruffle Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Print Mini Dress

Beach party? Yes, please. This dress also comes in some neutral tones that would be perfect with boots and a bar of tights for fall. This dress has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$31-$38
Amazon

Meenew Women's Beach Vacation Long Summer Dress High Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress

Turn those LBD vibes up a notch and go for this high slit maxi dress instead. You'll look effortlessly cool no matter where you are. It's also available in 11 other colors. This maxi dress has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$20-$39
Amazon

Anrabess Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Slouchy Oversized Ribbed Knit Tunic

Wear it as a dress or throw it on over your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. No matter how you style it, this is just one of those pieces that always works. It comes in 27 colors and it has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

 

$26
Amazon

Internet-Famous Tops

TOB Women's Sexy Criss Cross Lace Up Sling Basic Bow Tie Crop Top

It's giving Euphoria, isn't it? Pair this crossover crop top with a maxi skirt, mini skirt, or high-waisted pants to create an on-trend ensemble. This is also a great layering piece underneath a cardigan. 

This crop top has 16 colorways and 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$9-$17
Amazon

ReachMe Womens Oversized Off The Shoulder Tops

This is another one of those year-round styles. This works as a top in cold weather or a layer during a cool summer night. It comes in many colors and it has 7,200+ 5-star reviews.

$10-$25
Amazon

Internet-Famous Shoes

Amazon Essentials Women's Thong Sandal

Stock up on these sandals that are simple, yet elegant. They go with everything and will work as your everyday summer shoe. These sandals come in 8 colors and they have 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
Amazon

Joomra Pillow Slippers

Get the comfort your feet deserve along with highly sought-after look at an amazing price point with these slides

There are 14 colors to choose from. These pillow-like shoes have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$20
Amazon

Steve Madden Women's Slinky30 Wedge Sandal

Channel the 90s with these iconic black platform sandals from Steve Madden. There are five additional colorways to shop.

$53-$90
Amazon

Top Moda Womens Hannah-1 Platform Chunky Heel

Elevate any look with a faux feather high heel.

 
$17
Amazon

Soda Account Women Open Toe Two Bands Lug Sole Fashion Block Heel Sandals With Adjustable Ankle Strap

Throw it back to Y2K style with some lug sole sandals. These also come in black, tan, and nude.

 
$24
Amazon

Steve Madden Women's Harlin Heeled Sandal

Here's a style that is reminiscent of the early 2000s. These fun sandals come in six colors. 

 
$40
Amazon

Celnepho High Platform Mid Calf Wedge Boots

Feel like the cool girl that you are with a chunky heeled-boot. This pair has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$28
Amazon

Internet-Famous Hats

Kbethos Unisex Washed Cotton Bucket Hat Summer Outdoor Cap

Feel nostalgic and look on-trend with one of these cute bucket hats. These are a fashionable way to hide a bad hair day and there are 43 colors to choose from.

These hats have 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13-$15
Amazon

Champion Ameritage Dad Adjustable Cap

Dad caps are still so on trend and it doesn't get more iconic than this one from Champion. The white goes with everything, but Amazon also has this in a ton of other colors.

The hat has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15-$22
Amazon

Internet-Famous Jumpsuits and Rompers

XXTAXN Sleeveless Romper

This black one-piece look is such a versatile option. Wear it to run errands or work out. Or you can dress it up with your favorite jacket, a trendy bag, and some statement-making shoes. The black is timeless, but that's not your only choice. There are 30 additional colors to choose from.

$13-$26
Amazon

YESNO Women Casual Loose Jumpsuits

You will want to wear these every single day. It doesn't get more comfortable than this relaxed fit jumpsuit, which comes in 18 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 5X. This style has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, these have pockets. 

An Amazon shopper said, "It is a fun and classy looking outfit that had I bought at, say, Macy's would have run me well over $130. It is everything Free People wants to be."

$21-$27
Amazon

Luvamia Women's Casual Stretch Adjustable Overalls

Embrace the overalls. Wear them over a white shirt, bathing suit top, turtleneck, or your favorite bralette. There are 44 color options. These have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$28
Amazon

Relipop Floral Romper

A floral romper is always a good idea. This ensemble comes in 17 solid colors and prints. It has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers, with one writing "Super comfy, adjustable, sexy, flowy, I am a free people addict and everyone kept asking when I found it there!!!! This is an absolute adorable affordable piece for your closet."

$28
Amazon

Mokayee Womens Summer Cute Front Tie Romper

You just found your new go-to look for lounging around and running errands. Get this romper in every color. You won't regret it.

$22-$29
Amazon

Adibosy Women's V Neck Romper

You can never have too many rompers. The tie at the waist makes this a supremely flattering look on all body types. This comes in 11 colors.

$36
Amazon

Internet-Famous Swimsuits and Cover-Ups

Bsubseach Kimono Cardigan Long Bikini Cover Up

Bring some elegance to your beach attire with one of these cover-ups. Tie it closed or wear it open. No matter how you rock this, you'll look and feel great. It comes in 42 colorways.

This style has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$26
Amazon

Tempt Me Women One Piece Plunge V Neck Monokini

All eyes will be on your in this v-neck swimsuit. The details are incredible and this would also look chic as a bodysuit with some leather pants.

This suit comes in 40 colorways and it has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22-$33
Amazon

Aqua Eve Women Sexy One Piece Swimsuits

Make a statement in this one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and cut-outs at the sides. 

This style comes in 32 colors and it has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$27-$32
Amazon

Internet-Famous Pajamas

Swomog Silk Pajamas Set

Feel incredibly comfortable and sophisticated in this silky PJs set. There are 100+ colors to choose from, with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

These pajamas have 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$14-$25
Amazon

Ekouaer Pajamas Set

Go to bed feeling chic in one of these matching pajama sets. There are many colorways to choose from and these sets have 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22-$49
Amazon

Internet-Famous Pants and Leggings

Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings

Look incredibly chic without constriction in these ultra-comfortable, super-flattering faux leather leggings. They're available in 3 colors and they have 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$40
Amazon

Seasum Women's High Waist Tummy Control Slimming Booty Leggings

If you're on TikTok, you've seen these leggings a million times. Even if you're not on TikTok, you probably heard about these amazing booty-lifting leggings. They're a top-selling item with 52,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and a ton of colors to choose from.

$4-$22
Amazon

Woman Within Women's Plus Size Convertible Length Cargo Pant

The coolest part about these pants is that you convert them to a cuffed crop look, which means they are basically two pairs in one. These come in 14 colors. If you haven't noticed, cargo pants are back in style.

 

$29
Amazon

Ecowish Women’s Casual Floral Print Belted Summer Beach High Waist Wide Leg Pants With Pockets

These have the ease of a floral pants, the polish of a trouser, and the necessity of pockets. There are so many beautiful prints to choose from.

 

$26-$33
Amazon

WSPLYSPJY Women's Print Stretch Bell Bottom Flare Palazzo Pants Trousers

Yes, printed flares are very much a thing these days. These are comfortable, flattering, and fun.

 

$10-$25
Amazon

IXIMO Women's Casual Cotton Linen Baggy Pants with Elastic Waist

Take comfort to the next level with a pair of cozy, fashion forward, baggy pants. These come in a handful of colors and they have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$37-$43
Amazon

SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants

Rock palazzo pants at the office, out to lunch with friends, or with your favorite bodysuit for a night out. The styling possibilities are truly unlimited here. This is an incredibly versatile style that comes in many colors.

 
$35
Amazon

Internet-Famous Accessories

Laxizar Pearl Hair Clips- 18 Pieces

18 pearl hair clips for $10 is a tough deal to pass up. These beautiful clips are great for a special event or you can just add a little fun pairing these with a casual look.

 
$10
Amazon

Nuzon Flat Snake Chain Herringbone Necklace

Wear this herringbone necklace as a choker or you can use the chain extender to give it a little extra length. If gold jewelry isn't your vibe, it's also available in silver.

One Amazon customer raved, "Love this necklace. Great deal for the super low price point. I've gotten many compliments on it! I've only worn it for a few hours at a time." Another shopper insisted, "If you're looking for an inexpensive chain that looks real, buy this chain..it's gorgeous"

$13
$11
Amazon

Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses

Do not buy expensive sunglasses when you can get these instead. They come in a ton of colors and they're so now.

These sunglasses have 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$21
$10
Amazon

Kalkehay Fake Collar Detachable Dickey

Get the layered look without the bulk when you wear one of these faux shirt collars underneath your favorite sweater.

These half shirts come in pink, white and black. This style has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
$10
Amazon

Valloey Rover 14K Gold Plated Dainty CZ Dainty Diamond Stackable Ring

This two-bar gold ring is the epitome of minimalist chic. You can even adjust its size to fit on different fingers, which means you're basically getting multiple rings in one purchase. This ring looks beautiful on its own or stacked with some of your favorites.

 

$13
Amazon

Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses for Women

These are very reminiscent of those designer shades we see on all of our favorite celebs. We wish that we could "keep up," but we prefer these budget-friendly, rectangles sunglasses from Amazon instead. You get two with each purchase and there are many color combinations to choose from. 

This set has 12,600+ 5-star reviews from happy shoppers, with one writing, "I love the style, this is so trendy right now. Great value for your money, I got the set of two one black and one tortoise shell. I love them and they look so chic."

$21
$15
Amazon

Joopin Polarized Sunglasses for Women

If you prefer to go big with your sunglasses, you can never go wrong with these. These are just $12 and they're available in a few different colors. These have 9,200+ five-star reviews, with one shopper writing, "They look expensive! These are perfect!" Another said, "This is the favorite purchase I made for myself this year! I paid around $15, and they have a far more expensive look. They're also comfortable. I love having polarized lens too!" 

 
$19
$15
Amazon

WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses

These sunglasses have the word "trendy" in the product name, but they're truly a look that will never go out of style. These come in seven colors.

They have 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "For the money you can't beat em! These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses. I have tried multiple pairs and this brand looks and feels comparable to a pair of ray bans and Prada's... I couldn't be happier, just wish there were 6 stars so everyone would know how amazing they are. If you are questioning whether or not they will look as good on you as they do in the photos, yes...yes they do." Lala Kent recommended these.

$20
$16
Amazon

Internet-Famous Shorts

Hanes Women's Jersey Short

You need these $8 shorts in your life. They're available in black, navy, and two shades of grey. They're truly a wardrobe staple that you will wear all the time.

 
$8-$13
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Womens Quick-Dry Running Shorts

These top-selling shorts are made from comfortable, breathable fabric that feels cool to the touch. Each pair has a stretchy liner that doesn't ride up. There's even a zipper pocket to securely hold your card, keys, and other essentials. These shorts are great for the gym, fitness classes, running, biking, hiking, and more. They're available in more than 20 colors and prints and they have 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$19
Amazon

Baleaf Women's High Waist Biker Shorts

These bike shorts have 51,300+ 5-star reviews from happy Amazon customers. There are many colors to choose from in three different lengths: 8", 7", and 5". The shorts are made from stretchy moisture-wicking fabric to ensure that you're comfortable during any workout. There are big side pockets for your phone or any other must-have items.

 

$19
Amazon

Automet Womens High Waisted Athletic Shorts

Stop your search. The hunt for the perfect gym shorts is over. You will wear this to work out, hang out, and go out. You will want these in every single color.

An Amazon shopper shared, "Guys this is an exact dupe for the free people ones It is actually insane. I put them right next to my free people ones that I have and look 95% similar def such a good buy and highly recommend!!!"

$24
Amazon

Internet-Famous Sets

SheIn Women's 2 Piece Outfit Fringe Trim Crop Top Skirt Set

Be vacation-ready with this two-piece set. Go for this bold pink hue or shop one of the 12 additional colorways.

 
$35
Amazon

SheIn Women's 2 Piece Sleeveless Button Crop Tank Tops and Shorts Lounge Set

Get your cozy on in a super soft, two-piece lounge set. There 28 adorable colors to choose from. 

 
$16
Amazon

Fancyinn Womens 2 Pieces Outfits

This ensemble is a guaranteed compliment-getter. Plus, you can easily mix and match both pieces with other clothes you already have. There are 15 colors to choose from. This set has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$31
Amazon

Aro Lora Women's 2 Piece Jumpsuit

This is just such a vibe and that tie up top is everything. It comes in 7 colors. It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$16
Amazon

Angashion Women's Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set 2 Piece Outfit Dress

You'll feel like you're on a vacation whenever you rock one of these printed, two-piece sets. It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 
$36
Amazon

Gaoshi Lapel Matching Women's Striped Pocket Shirt & Shorts

Wear this top to the office. Wear this set to the beach. You can even rock the shirt as a bathing suit cover-up. You will find so many reasons to wear this set. It comes in 19 colors. If this looks familiar, you may have seen it on Summer House this season.

 
$20
Amazon

Floerns Women's Two Piece Outfit

This lightweight set is perfect for a hot summer day. It comes in so many adorable prints. 

 
$30
Amazon

MakeMeChic Women's Two Piece Ruffle Trim Cami Crop Top and Wrap Skirt Set

How darling are these ruffles? The set is an immediate "add to cart," for sure. 

 
$34
Amazon

Zesica Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Solid Color Knit Pullover Sweatsuit

Feel cozy and look chic in a two-piece set. This comes in 21 colors and it has 6,200+ 5-star reviews.

 
$36
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out these affordable summer dresses that Porsha Williams found on Amazon.

Trending Stories

1

Todd Chrisley Addresses "Overwhelming" Support After Fraud Conviction

2

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

3

Secrets About The Notebook That Might Make You Weep

4

How the "How to Murder Your Husband" Author Murdered Her Husband

5

Bachelor Nation's Cam Ayala Undergoes Leg Amputation Surgery

Latest News

Kate Spade Extra 40% Off Clearance Sale: Deals Starting at $8

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

Exclusive

11 Fashion Secrets About The Summer I Turned Pretty Revealed

Secrets About The Notebook That Might Make You Weep

Get $271 Worth of Beauty Products for $50: Skinceuticals, Ilia & More

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: E! Staff Debates Who May Die

Nordstrom Rack 40% Off Clearance Deals: Get $250 Jeans for $19 & More