Bruce Willis Spotted on Rare Public Outing With Wife Emma After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis stepped out with wife Emma Heming Willis in Los Angeles three months after his family shared his aphasia diagnosis. See a photo of their outing.

Bruce Willis is still soaking in the sunshine. 

The 67-year-old actor was spotted running errands with his wife Emma Heming Willis on June 23 in Los Angeles. For the occasion, Bruce—whose aphasia diagnosis was made public in March—wore a green baseball cap, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans, while Emma donned jeans, a blue-and-white top and flats. 

The outing came just days after Emma dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her husband. On June 13, she shared a video of Bruce performing with The Temptations with a caption that read, in part: "My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me. Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him."

On May 23, Emma posted a video of Bruce playing basketball with a group of friends, captioned "I see you BeeDub." In the video, Bruce is seen catching a bounce pass and making a layup on a backyard basketball hoop.

Since her husband's diagnosis, Emma has been open about the struggle and difficulties that come with being a caregiver. In an interview with The Bump in May, Emma—who shares daughters Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8, with Bruce—said that prioritizing her family above herself weighed heavily on well-being.

"I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," Emma said. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."

Bruce stepped back from acting after his aphasia diagnosis, a language disorder that can impact one's ability to understand, speak, read or write. The decision was announced by Emma and their daughters, as well as Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their children Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30 and Tallulah Willis, 28. 

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family said in a joint statement. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

