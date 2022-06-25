Get a The Summer I Turned Pretty Glow Up With Dresses, Beauty Products, and Merch Under $30

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you eagerly anticipating The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 even though you just finished watching Season 1 of the Prime Video TV show? Join the club. The show beautifully depicts the YA book series with characters we're rooting for in an idyllic beach setting. And, let's not forget about the unbelievable soundtrack featuring Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo. It was perfection on screen.
If you want more content, check out the Jenny Han book that inspired the series, but that's not the only way you can shop there show. There's an Amazon store with dresses, t-shirts, sweatshirts, shoes, tote bags, phone covers, and beauty products inspired by the show.
Cousins Beach is not a real place, but if you want to feel like you're having a summer glow up (minus the drama), shop these affordable finds.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Dresses
The Summer I Turned Pretty X Wild Meadow Strappy Mini Dress
A fun floral dress is a warm weather staple. This is the perfect "throw on and go" dress for day and night. It also comes in pink.
The Summer I Turned Pretty X Wild Meadow Tank Mini Dress
Picnic prints are perfect for summer. This would be an adorable look throughout the season, but especially on Fourth of July.
The Summer I Turned Pretty X Wild Meadow Tank Mini Dress
It doesn't get much cuter than this pastel blue. This summer hue is incredibly flattering on every skin tone.
The Summer I Turned Pretty X Wild Meadow Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Bring sunshine to every room in a yellow mini dress with darling ties at the shoulders.
The Summer I Turned Pretty X Wild Meadow Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
Rock the puff sleeves this summer in a red, floral mini dress.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Book
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han
If you're counting down the months until we got more episodes, pass the time by reading the book that inspired the hit series.
The Summer I Turned Pretty T-Shirts
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Boat Premium T-Shirt
Sadly, Cousins Beach isn't a real place, but if you want to rep your favorite fictional beach town, this t-shirt comes in white and yellow.
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Sunset Postcard Premium T-Shirt
If you can't send a postcard from Cousins Beach, this logo t-shirt is the next best thing. It comes in 6 colors.
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Cousins Beach College Letters Premium T-Shirt
The classic design makes this t-shirt instantly iconic. You can get it in navy, black, grey, or yellow.
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Daisy Block Premium T-Shirt
These t-shirts have a daisies on the front and back. There are 7 colors to choose from.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Sweatshirts
The Summer I Turned Pretty- Boat Pullover Hoodie
Wear this hooded sweatshirt for those cool summer nights.
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Map Sweatshirt
This crewneck sweatshirt has a sailboat at the front and a map of Cousins Beach on the back. It also comes in grey, navy, and bright blue.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Tote Bags
The Summer I Turned Pretty- Sunset Postcard Tote Bag
You'll feel like you visited Cousins Beach when you carry this postcard-inspired tote bag.
The Summer I Turned Pretty- Map Tote Bag
Tote around your essentials in a bag decorated with a map of Cousins Beach.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Phone Cases and PopSockets
iPhone 12/12 Pro The Summer I Turned Pretty - Vertical Daisy Case
If you measure your life in summers and have an iPhone, this case comes in options for 11 different phones.
Galaxy S20 The Summer I Turned Pretty - Boat Case
Rep Cousins Beach with this logo phone case that comes in various sizes compatible with 10 Galaxy phones.
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Gradiant PopSockets Swappable PopGrip
Use this PopSocket inspired by your new favorite show to hold your phone or tablet
The Summer I Turned Pretty Shoes
Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Sneaker
Even if you aren't sailing on boats in a beach town, wearing boat shoes is the perfect way to embody The Summer I Turned Pretty aesthetic. Choose from these 6 colorways.
Sperry Women's Authentic Original Float Boat Shoe
These lightweight boat shoes are breathable with strategically-placed drainage gills. There are 15 colorways to choose from.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Hair Products
Moroccanoil Treatment
This simple product is a true miracle-worker. Use it to condition your hair, smooth away frizzy strands, tame flyaways, detangle knots, and boost shine up to 118%, according to the brand. You can use this on wet hair or dry hair. It has 47,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I have been using this oil for 8 years now. One bottle lasts me about 6 months. I highly recommend it." Another wrote, "A truly outstanding product!!! After a lifetime of looking for something to calm my long, curly hair, that frizzes at the slightest droplet of moisture, my search has finally ended!! This Moroccan Oil is simply the best for smoothing and taming my wild woman hair! Only a small amount is required and it smells terrific!"
Moroccanoil and The Summer I Turned Pretty Bundle
This three-piece hair care kit has all of your summer hair essentials. Moroccanoil Treatment, which conditions, smooths frizz, detangles, and boosts shine. The Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray is infused with argan oil. It's just what you need to prep your hairstyle, promoting texture and volume with a long-lasting hold that's never sticky or stiff. Each set also has a Color Depositing Mask with three options for different hair colors.
The Summer I Turned Pretty Hair Skincare Products
Cocokind Daily SPF, Face Sunscreen, Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide- Unscented, Reef Safe Sunscreen with SPF 32 Protection
If you're looking for a non-greasy sunscreen, try this mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide. This sunscreen makes your skin look dewy and it doesn't leave a white cast.
An Amazon shopper said, "My son has severe eczema on his face and the medicine prescribed has a warning about sun exposure. He has been wearing my high end face sunscreen, and I bought this one to save some money. He has dark skin and I cannot believe how easily this sunscreen disappears ( better than my 2 high end ones)."
Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser- Oil Cleanser That Actually Washes Off and Leaves Skin Soft and Replenished
This oil cleanser transforms into a cleansing milk upon contact with water. It leaves your skin hydrated and soft, according to the brand.
A loyal fan of the cleanser raved, "I've been using this cleanser for a few years now, I always come back to it! I have very sensitive skin and not even the Cerave cleansers are gentle enough for me. This one takes off all my makeup and leaves my skin feeling soft and clean but not stripped of moisture. I've never found anything better and recommend it to everyone I know!"
If you're looking for more summer-inspired shopping, Paige DeSorbo shared her seasonal beauty must-haves.