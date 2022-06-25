Cheryl Burke Shares She Had an Abortion at 18

Cheryl Burke is opening up about her abortion story.
On June 24, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared she had previously sought an abortion at the age of 18, saying in a three-minute Instagram video that she was "saddened" by the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which established an individual's constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
"If it wasn't for places like Planned Parenthood, I would be a mother—and I wouldn't have been a great mother," she began. "I got an abortion while I was going through a really huge transition in my life."
Burke went on to explain that she was practicing safe sex by using birth control at the time, but "s--t happens."
"I was two weeks pregnant when I got an abortion," she said, recounting the experience. "I remember rolling up to Planned Parenthood with picketers holding anti-abortion signs and that alone was traumatic. And on top of it all, the whole process is traumatic."
Arguing that it's "nobody's business" to dictate her choice in the matter, Burke continued, "I'm happy that I made that decision. There is no shame behind it."
Calling the reversal of Roe v. Wade "ridiculous" and "disappointing," the 38-year-old dancer said, "I wouldn't be passionately doing what I love to do if it wasn't for the right to have an abortion."
"This is absolutely absurd," she added. "I believe that we need to continue to fight. We shouldn't stop fighting for our rights as women."
Burke has been one of the many stars to speak out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which came just over a month after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked that revealed plans to revoke the landmark ruling.
In a tweet, Taylor Swift said she's "absolutely terrified that this is where we are—that after so many decades of people fighting for women's rights to their own bodies, today's decision has stripped us of that."
Meanwhile, Keke Palmer tweeted, "I'm past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another's right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose??"
