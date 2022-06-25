Kris Jenner Officially Wins the #Krissed Trend With Fake Presidential Announcement

Watch : Kris Jenner Fools Fans With Fake Presidential Bid on TikTok

We just got #Krissed by Kris Jenner herself.

On June 23, the 66-year-old posted a TikTok video that featured a campaign portrait of herself, which was posted to the tune of presidential-sounding music. The image read, "Kris Jenner 2024 Presidential Candidate." The media mogul further teased fans in her caption, writing, "I'm so excited to finally announce…"

But, not so fast. We won't exactly be calling Kris "Madame President" anytime soon.

Instead, the video later cuts to a clip of the reality TV star dancing to "Lady Marmalade," a viral clip that has been recently used by many as the equivalent to YouTube's RickRolling. The old internet prank involves the unexpected appearance of Rick Astley singing the 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up." In short, to be #Krissed means you have been epically tricked; and Kris' video might have just beat out all of the other contenders.

After Kris shared her epic upload, many shared their excitement over The Kardashians star's video.

Claudia Conway—the daughter of Donald Trump's former senior counsel member Kellyanne Conway— wrote, "HELP." Another fan wrote, "This is the greatest thing I've ever experienced lol."