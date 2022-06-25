Bachelor Nation's Cam Ayala Undergoes Leg Amputation Surgery After Years-Long Struggle With Lymphedema

Bachelor Nation's Cam Ayala is meeting life's challenges with a smile on his face.
Cam, who appeared on the 15th season of The Bachelorette and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, recently had his right leg amputated after a life-long battle with lymphedema, a chronic disease that results in the buildup of fluid in soft tissues and causes swelling in the arms and legs.
Cam shared post-surgery pictures and videos in an Instagram post June 24, one of which featured Cam walking in the hallways of Texas Medical Center with the help of a walker. A friend is heard encouraging Cam from behind the camera, saying, "Great job, man."
The Instagram post was captioned: "Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR"
Earlier this month, Cam teamed up with Oscar winner Kathy Bates, who also suffers from lymphedema, to raise awareness about the condition and opened up about his choice to undergo an amputation procedure.
"It's been interesting talking about all the skeletons and demons in my closets and really grappling with grief and future loss," he told People. "I know a planned amputation is very different than a sporadic amputation, but I know that there's a bigger picture and a bigger story and a bigger purpose that God has for all of this."
Cam, who was born with lymphedema, had 16 surgeries over a seven-year span prior to seeking an amputation. He said meeting the American Horror Story star, who developed lymphedema after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2012, was a "life-changing" event.
"I felt just such a sense of connection that this is like my lymphedema sister," he shared. "She has gone through a lot of the same trials and tribulations that I have and we both have the same alignment and mission which is to help as many people with lymphedema as possible."
Cam currently works as the Director of Development and Marketing for LE&RN (Lymphatic Education & Research Network), a nonprofit that fights lymphedema and lymphatic disease through education, research, and advocacy.