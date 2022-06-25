Why Kristin Cavallari's Son Jaxon Wants Her to Date "Somebody Older"

Watch : Kristin Cavallari ADDRESSES Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

When it comes to dating advice, Kristin Cavallari's 8 year-old son has a lot to say.

The Uncommon James CEO recently proved that her sons Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, 8, and Camden Jack Cutler, 9, who she shares with her ex Jay Cutler, had some serious opinions on her dating life when she posted a video of the little ones telling her what to look for in her next love interest.

"I'm getting dating advice from my boys," Kristin said in Instagram Stories footage recorded and published by Daily Mail. "Jaxon just said I need to date somebody older."

Jaxon then quipped off-camera, "Older, a lot older."

When Kristin inquired on why she should date someone older, Jaxon gave a simple answer: "Young people are crazy."

Other dating tips? The boys also suggested that their mom "wear better lipstick."

"The boys hate my orange lips," Kristin, seen rocking a coral lipstick shade, said with a laugh. "Maybe that's the issue. I'm wearing orange lips today."

But Jaxon isn't the only one with a cardinal rule on what it takes to be a perfect match for his mom. In the past, Kristin has also shared the qualities she looks for in a partner.