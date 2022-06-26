How Evan Rachel Wood’s New Westworld Character Is Like Dolores But Different

Watch : Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Teases Twist on Dolores' Return

Evan Rachel Wood no longer plays Dolores in Westworld, but there's something familiar about her new character Christina.

The actress admitted that, in some ways, Christina is like the Dolores viewers met in season one. "Christina is a little nerdier, a little bit more of a hermit, who lives inside of her head with her stories and her dreams," she told E! News. "But like Dolores, she seems to be rather sweet and romantic and values those sorts of ideas."

In other words, she's not as jaded as Dolores was in season three. She's lighter and more human, an aspect that executive producer Lisa Joy wanted to explore in the new episodes.

"I think the connection that you feel to Christina, it's much more relatable immediately because it doesn't feel like genre," Lisa explained. "It feels like, 'Oh, this is a girl with roommates and a job who could be anywhere in this world.'"