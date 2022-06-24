Julianne Hough's Summer Beauty Essential is Just $5

We interviewed Julianne Hough because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Julianne is a paid spokesperson for BIC Soleil and is the owner of Fresh Vine Wine. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is the best time of year to relax and treat yourself. Julianne Hough told E!, "I love unwinding with people on a lake, having a glass of wine and playing games, because the sense of community feeds my soul. I also love my space and unwinding on my own."

Julianne finds tranquility with the little things that she can enjoy at home, explaining, "I want to get in the bath and put on calming music, light a candle and read to replenish my energy levels. I also use all my favorite products to reset, including the BIC Soleil Escape razor because it really elevates my shaving experience." That razor is just $5 for a pack of four.

The BIC Soleil razor is a summer must-have for the Dancing With the Stars alum. She also shared the sunscreen that makes her feel "fresh and beautiful" along with her go-to deodorant that's great for a beach day or one of her Broadway performances.

if you are looking for more summer shopping recommendations and wellness insights, let Julianne be your guide.