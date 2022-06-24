Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Reunite at County Fair Days After Breakup

Watch : Katie Thurston - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Looking for the most dramatic Bachelor Nation breakup ever? It's certainly not these two.

Just days after Katie Thurston and John Hersey announced their split on social media, the exes reunited at the San Diego County Fair on June 23 for a fun afternoon with friends.

As seen on Bachelor in Paradise star Tammy Kay Ly's Instagram Stories, the group enjoyed a road trip to the Southern California summer event, where they rode on carnival rides, indulged in fried food and snapped some pics in a photo booth.

And while Katie didn't share any photos featuring her ex, a full day at the fair proved these two aren't exactly enemies. On June 24, John shared a group selfie from their outing, writing in the caption, "Nothin' like riding the Zipper to remind you how much you value your own life."

For more proof that these two are still in a good place after their breakup, both Katie and John still follow each other on Instagram. In fact, John was quick to defend his ex on social media earlier this week.