Will Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander Return for Season 6? She Says…

One of the OG cast members of Selling Sunset will not be returning for season six.
"I decided to not execute my contract," Maya Vander told Page Six on June 23. "I love the show, and it was great, but I'm excited to focus on the Miami real estate market."
Vander owns The Maya Vander Group in Miami, where she will now be doing all of her business.
"I want to focus on my family, and flying coast to coast is a lot," Vander said, "The show is great, and I love everyone, but looking forward to growing my business in South Florida."
Vander's real estate license has been officially transferred from The Oppenheim Group, and Us Weekly reports co-founder Jason Oppenheim is "well aware" of her decision.
Her departure comes on the heels of the tragic news that Vander had experienced a miscarriage, six months after the stillbirth of her son.
"I had a very crazy week," Maya wrote on Instagram Stories June 21. "Miscarriage after 10 weeks…following my stillbirth...but my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!"
In December 2021, Vander shared the devastating news that she had lost her baby boy, who she named Mason, at 38 weeks into her pregnancy.
"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life," she wrote on Instagram December 10. "I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone."
Vander shares son Aiden, 3, and daughter Elle, 2, with husband Dave Miller.
On June 23, it was announced that Netflix had renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons. Production on the new episodes is set to begin this summer.
Things won't be quite the same without one of the Oppenheim originals around.