Don’t Like TikTok’s Vinegar Soda? Try These 12 Healthy Soda Alternatives That Actually Taste Good

If you're on TikTok, you've probably seen multiple creators trying the "healthier" soda, mixing balsamic vinegar with soda water for a concoction that is supposed to taste like a healthier version of coke. If drinking balsamic vinegar through a straw doesn't really sound like your thing, you're not alone.

Luckily, there are so many healthier soda options on the market right now. Ditch the sugar in regular soda and the artificial flavors in diet soda that cause bloat for these 12 soda alternatives. From Olipop to Poppi to Mayawell, we've rounded up sodas and bubbly water that will actually add to your healthy lifestyle, whether that be with zero sugar, natural flavors, or added prebiotics and fiber for a happy, healthy gut.

Scroll below for refreshing, tasty, healthier drinks just in time for summer that you can order online and have shipped directly to your doorstep.