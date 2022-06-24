The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Can’t Wait For These Season 2 Moments

Watch : The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Shares Season 2 Wishlist

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty is already turning the page to season two.

The first season of Prime Video's coming-of-age drama, based on Jenny Han's book by the same name, dropped all seven episodes on June 17. If you're like us, you binged them in about the time it takes a popsicle to melt.

Well, good news! The show has already been renewed for a second season—which will be based on It's Not Summer Without You, Han's second book in the Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy—and the cast exclusively told E! News that they're already excited about what's to come.

"There are a lot of really special scenes from the book," Lola Tung, who plays Belly, said. "There are many, many special moments. I'm very excited to see the trajectory of Belly's relationship with both of the boys and with everyone in her life. She can only continue to grow and to go on this journey and I'm very excited to go on it with her."