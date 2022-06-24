The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Can’t Wait For These Season 2 Moments

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty is already turning the page to season two.
The first season of Prime Video's coming-of-age drama, based on Jenny Han's book by the same name, dropped all seven episodes on June 17. If you're like us, you binged them in about the time it takes a popsicle to melt.
Well, good news! The show has already been renewed for a second season—which will be based on It's Not Summer Without You, Han's second book in the Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy—and the cast exclusively told E! News that they're already excited about what's to come.
"There are a lot of really special scenes from the book," Lola Tung, who plays Belly, said. "There are many, many special moments. I'm very excited to see the trajectory of Belly's relationship with both of the boys and with everyone in her life. She can only continue to grow and to go on this journey and I'm very excited to go on it with her."
Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, has something more specific in mind for his character.
"I want to see Conrad be a jerk at prom," he said. "That's what I want to see. I want to see him be rude."
Well, that's one way to make an impact.
Gavin Casalegno, who plays Conrad's brother Jeremiah, is more focused on narrative structure than specific plot points.
"I definitely think the flashbacks would be a blast," he said. "It's something so special to be able to look forward to how a book was written and trying to translate that into a series, and also fit it in with the changes that were made for season one from book one. I'm excited to see how it plays out, genuinely. "
Sean Kaufman, who plays Steven, is content just to be along for the ride—especially because the book's author is a co-showrunner.
"To be honest, I have no expectations," he said. "I think all of us trust Jenny to our fullest extent. We know whatever she's got cooking up in that lab it's worth it."
The first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is available to stream now on Prime Video.