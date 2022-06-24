Netflix, Disney and More Companies Vow to Cover Travel for Abortions After Overturn of Roe V. Wade

Watch : Taylor Swift & More Celebrities React After Roe v. Wade Decision

Companies are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe V. Wade, which protected a person's constitutional right to have an abortion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, brands including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros, Discovery, Sony, WME, CAA and UTA are assuring employees that they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions.

For full-time U.S. employees, Netflix said it plans to offer a $10,000 lifetime allowance for travel reimbursement for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care or abortion.

Disney said its employees unable to access a medical service, including abortions, in one location have a travel benefit that allows for "affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location."

At Paramount, CEO Bob Bakish reportedly sent employees an email June 24 in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling. "Across the country," he wrote, "we have entered a moment of profound uncertainty. In the face of this uncertainty, we want to be very clear about what will not change at Paramount."