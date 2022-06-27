Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch : Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A.

Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles.

After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.

They made the decision California, but not before reflecting on their first-ever date in D.C. "Me and Elliott met on Valentine's Day," Greg Jr. recalled. "Got a little drunk, went back to my place, and let's just say, we didn't read the Bible."

Back to the matter at hand, Elliott—who's from the South—expressed that while he hasn't gotten used to the LA lifestyle just yet, he wanted Greg Jr. to be happy. And what will would make Greg Jr. happy, is living closer to his parents and siblings Amir Mathis, Jade Mathis and Camara Mathis Webb and her family.