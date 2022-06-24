We Can't Calm Down After Reading Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's BFF Exchange

We love this duo like a love song, baby.
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez just proved they are friendship goals from the red carpet to the For You page. On June 23, Selena shared a makeup tutorial using some of her Rare Beauty products—and Taylor's song "The Man" as the TikTok video's background music.
But the homage to being besties did not stop there: After seeing the video, Taylor showed Selena some love in the comment section.
"It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever," the "Blank Space" singer wrote, to which Selena sweetly replied, "For Life."
Taylor and Selena's long-standing friendship has lasted through many chapters of their lives. But how did these two icons first meet? Well, it all began with the Jonas Brothers.
In 2017, Selena shared that they first crossed paths while she was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor was with Joe Jonas. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots," Selena recalled during an interview with U.K.'s KISS FM. "I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."
While those romances have fizzled out, Selena and Taylor's friendship has only grown stronger. Over the years, fans have seen Selena and Taylor by each other's side on red carpets, in cat selfies and even in a surprise cameo on Selena's cooking show.
However, as Selena previously noted, there is a side to their decade-long friendship that is kept behind the scenes.
"There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," she told WSJ. Magazine in 2020. "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family."
She added, "It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world."