We Can't Calm Down After Reading Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's BFF Exchange

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Her Tips for Avoiding FOMO

We love this duo like a love song, baby.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez just proved they are friendship goals from the red carpet to the For You page. On June 23, Selena shared a makeup tutorial using some of her Rare Beauty products⁠—and Taylor's song "The Man" as the TikTok video's background music.

But the homage to being besties did not stop there: After seeing the video, Taylor showed Selena some love in the comment section.

"It's giving CEO it's giving gorgeousness it's giving friends forever," the "Blank Space" singer wrote, to which Selena sweetly replied, "For Life."

Taylor and Selena's long-standing friendship has lasted through many chapters of their lives. But how did these two icons first meet? Well, it all began with the Jonas Brothers.

In 2017, Selena shared that they first crossed paths while she was dating Nick Jonas and Taylor was with Joe Jonas. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots," Selena recalled during an interview with U.K.'s KISS FM. "I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."