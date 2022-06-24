Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Reveals His Hopes for Show's Final Season

Watch : Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reacts to Dustin vs. Mr. Wheeler

Even though Gaten Matarazzo is on Stranger Things, he still has theories about how the show should end like the rest of us.

The actor, who plays Dustin, exclusively told E! News that he has some big hopes for his character, especially when it comes to love.

In Volume I of season four, Dustin's former girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) returned to help save the day, though she didn't interact with Dustin. Gaten has his fingers crossed that changes in season five, even if the couple has to get creative.

"We can only hope," Gaten said. "What we know, at least in hindsight, about being in the modern day of technology is that it can only get easier for long distance with them starting from ‘86 onward. So who knows if it gets better, let's hope."

Though Gaten admits, "I don't think that her parents would like him too much."

But hey, if there's somebody who knows about breaking down walls, it's Dustin Henderson. We believe in Duzie.