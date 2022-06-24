Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Reveals His Hopes for Show's Final Season

Even though Gaten Matarazzo is on Stranger Things, he still has theories about how the show should end like the rest of us.
The actor, who plays Dustin, exclusively told E! News that he has some big hopes for his character, especially when it comes to love.
In Volume I of season four, Dustin's former girlfriend Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) returned to help save the day, though she didn't interact with Dustin. Gaten has his fingers crossed that changes in season five, even if the couple has to get creative.
"We can only hope," Gaten said. "What we know, at least in hindsight, about being in the modern day of technology is that it can only get easier for long distance with them starting from ‘86 onward. So who knows if it gets better, let's hope."
Though Gaten admits, "I don't think that her parents would like him too much."
But hey, if there's somebody who knows about breaking down walls, it's Dustin Henderson. We believe in Duzie.
Gaten also said he's interested in diving more into the backstory of a character who made a big splash in the first episodes of season four.
"I'd really like them to go into a lot more history in Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser)," he said. "I think that's a really cool thing."
Dr. Owens first appeared in season two as Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) doctor. He had a small role in season three, but then had an expanded role in season four when he appeared to align himself with Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) after he managed to trick Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) into following him to a secret location where she was sedated.
Consider us intrigued as well, Gaten.
The actor, who recently teamed up with Nintendo, is also interested in continuing the subtle rivalry between Dustin and Mr. Wheeler (Joe Chrest).
"I think Dustin probably speaks like that to most adults in his life and it's very odd for someone like Mr. Wheeler to encounter, but keep them coming," Gaten said. "If they want more scenes with me and Joe I am for it."
Regardless of how things end, Gaten knows what he'll miss most about the entire Stranger Things experience.
"The consistency of getting to play a character that feels so real to me and established and developed over the course of so long," he said. "Going on set feels like second nature. That's going to be interesting, having to keep that as a memory and just use it in future work but differentiate my future work from that. It's going to be really odd."
The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season drop July 1 on Netflix.