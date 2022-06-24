The Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper Reveals the Almost Cut Season 3 Scene

We heard a rumor that one scene from The Umbrella Academy almost didn't make it into season three.
We're referring to the uncomfortable moment when Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) used her rumor power, which has the ability to control another person's actions, on Luther (Tom Hopper).
"I heard a rumor you stay," Allison said to her adopted brother, who had finally found love with Sparrow Academy member Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez). As Luther begged for Allison to release him, she used her power once more, stating, "I heard a rumor you want me."
Though Luther initially succumbed to the mind control, kissing Allison, he used all of his super strength to eventually stop Allison's assault.
Complicated, right? So, it's no wonder that Hopper told E! News that this scene was on the chopping block at one point.
"It was a very sensitive scene to play out," he shared. "There were even talks of whether it would actually make the cut because of that."
So, why did the scene make it in? According to Hopper, it highlighted the extent of Allison's struggle, which included bouts of PTSD from the events of season two and the heartbreak of learning her daughter didn't exist in the universe the Umbrella Academy ended up in for season three.
"I don't think she really wants Luther in a sexual way," Hopper continued. "I think it's actually, she wants to hurt herself and she wants to try and take back control in any way she can."
Allison has an affinity for chaos this season—and makes several questionable decisions, including killing Harlan (Callum Keith Rennie) and picking bar fights with racists. According to Raver-Lampman, it's her character's trauma coming to the surface. "The Allison that is in front of us in season three," she told E! News, "is an Allison that is being affected by the past year that she's had."
That trauma was "navigating a lot of her decision making," the actress continued, causing the character to become "unhinged."
Yet, rather than reach out for help, Allison decided to isolate herself and go about things her own way.
"She truly believes that no one in her family could possibly understand what it is that she went through," Raver-Lampman explained, "and what it is that she's going through. So she's decided to go inward with that, as opposed to going outward and seeking help."
Season three of Umbrella Academy, also starring Elliot Page, is now available to stream on Netflix.