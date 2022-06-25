Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: E! News Staff Debates Who May Die Next

Eddie Munson

Not to be dramatic, but even if Eddie (Joseph Quinn) really was leading a demonic cult through D&D, I would totally join it for several reasons. No 1. That cool shirt! 2. Have you seen his hair? 3. He is the s—t, so take a big whiff! Which is why it pains me to share my gut feeling that the Duffer Brothers are going to break my heart by having my quippy metalhead sacrifice himself to save Nancy when the show returns. Bad news first, always, right?

Here's why I think Eddie is going to be Vecna's next victim: They hinted at a hero's turn for Eddie the moment he admitted he's not exactly the hero type. Of course, that is exactly the person who will end up dying heroically! And did anyone else see that guitar just waiting to be used to perform a rousing rock number that will have Nancy running up that hill climbing down that rope? At least he will go out with a bang and we hope there's a chilled six-pack waiting for him on the other side.

-Tierney Bricker