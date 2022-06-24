On The Scene: Diddy Debuts Vodka, Kendall Jenner Totes 818 & Leah McSweeney Reads Erotica With Julia Fox

Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be eating? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
View From the Top: Ashlee Simpson hosted a Luna Bronze event at West Hollywood's E.P. & L.P. Rooftop & Restaurant on June 9. Also on hand: Simpson's Evan Ross, influencer Nicole Zajac and Luna Bronze co-founders Maddy Balderson and Rhiannon Mitchell. The L.P. Rooftop, by the team at Grandmaster Recorders, features breathtaking views of the Hollywood Hills and is one of the largest format rooftop decks in Los Angeles.
Lather Up: For the summer solstice, Kerry Washington hosted the Discover Your Best SPF with Neutrogena event in Beverly Hills, CA. Attendees enjoyed a private yoga session led by health and wellness entrepreneur Liv Lo Golding and were treated to samples of the brand's sunscreens, like its Ultra Sheer Face & Body Mineral Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 50. As for Washington's favorite? That's the Invisible Daily Defense Face Serum SPF 60+.
Tequila Travels: Have tequila, will travel. Kendall Jenner flew into NYC with her 818 tequila in hand. While at the upscale pool hall and cocktail lounge Slate, she poured her own drinks and chatted up owner Telly Hatzigeorgiou before heading on to her next destination.
Splashing Around: The family that splashes together, stays together. Cardi B and Offset had a day of fun at DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream in New Jersey. The duo, alongside their kids Kulture and Wave, had a blast splashing around the world's largest indoor wave pool. Cardi even raided the DreamWorks Water Park Gift Shop, buying herself a green sarong. Meanwhile, Offset couldn't get enough of Shrek's Sinkhole Slammer.
NSFW: Consider us hot and bothered. Real Housewives of New York's Leah McSweeney may not be filming at the moment but she's staying busier than ever. McSweeney and model Richie Shazam hosted the You Porn party at Paul's Baby Grand in Tribeca where McSweeney and pal Julia Fox (sporting bleached eyebrows, natch) read new erotic work by the artist Zola.
Summer Sips: Sean "Diddy" Combs unveiled CÎROC Passion vodka, a new signature flavor that delivers more than a distinct taste. Its bold design reflects an intensity and frequency you have to experience. Cheers!
Brady In Bio: Social media mavericks Meghan Trainor, J Balvin and Tom Brady have signed on to use hoo.be exclusively as their link in bio platform. According to hoo.be's Founder & CEO Jordan Greenfield, the platform stands out from the competition as the sole invite-only model that users must submit to join, which helps keep creators closely connected to fans seeking out their specific brand of content. Brady, who was spotted on the streets of Boston with Greenfield and the infamous Dude With Sign, Seth Philips, is a hoo.be user. Will our thumbs will ever catch a break?