Revisit Birthday Girl Khloe Kardashian's Most Sizzling Bikini Pics

Birthday girl Khloe Kardashian is certainly a summer girl at heart with her collection of stylish swimwear. In celebration of her 38th birthday, check out some of her best bikini moments to date.

By Paige Strout Jun 27, 2022 12:00 PMTags
TVReality TVBirthdaysBikinisKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on "Hot Ones"

You can't celebrate Khloe Kardashian's birthday without celebrating her amazing style.

The reality star and businesswoman completed another year around the sun on June 27, celebrating her 38th birthday with family and friends (and potentially with her mysterious new BF). And when it comes to summer style inspiration, there's no one better to look to than the third eldest Kardashian sister.

When she's not hanging with her famous fam, hitting the red carpet or sharing cute pics of the Kar-Jenner kids, Khloe's making fashionistas everywhere envious of her collection of stylish swimwear. The mother of 4-year-old True Thompson—whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—is always sharing her latest looks on social media, and many of her cutest suits come from her own size-inclusive clothing line, Good American.

In honor of Khloe's birthday, we're looking back at her best swimwear moments, from soaking up the sun in neutral suits to fun designer looks to bikinis of all colors of the rainbow.

photos
Khloe Kardashian's Jaw-Dropping Pantry

Check out her most sizzling bikini pics below.

Instagram
Sparking Six-Pack

The Good American founder promotes her new Sparkle Swim collection while showing off her rock-hard abs

Photo By Greg Swales
Mellow Yellow

Hot mama! Khloe serves hair, body and face as she models the newest addition to her Good American swimwear collection. 

Instagram
Rain On Me

Khloe looks gorgeous as she showers outside around the flora and fauna on July 9. Her caption? Two water squirt emojis. Enough said! 

Instagram
You Better Werk

Forget spring, Khloe's hot girl summer is officially starting now. 

Instagram
Feeling Sassy

"The Purple Eater," the Good American co-founder captions her racy Instagram pic.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

A little Vitamin D never hurt.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Life's a Beach

And KoKo is just playing in the sand. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Beach Babes

The sisters recreate their instantly iconic pose from E!'s Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Blonde Bombshell

Khloe is serving hair, body and face for the cameras.

Instagram
Mommy & Me

During a 2019 getaway, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captions this photo next to daughter True Thompson, "I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location, this beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!"

Courtesy of Good American
Make a Splash

Khloe models a bronze two-piece from Good American's coveted Swim Collection.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

She's all smiles while modeling a hot pink bikini on a kayak.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Vacay Mode

Name a more adorable trio. We'll wait.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Red Hot

Is it warm in here, or is that just Khloe?

Instagram
Squad Goals

Khloe is joined by bestie La La Anthony and sister Kim Kardashian for this sizzling photo opp.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Mwah!

Matching zebra print swimsuits? Check!

Khloe Kardashian / Instagram
Fashionistas

Plus, these Burberry numbers! 

Instagram
Captain Khloe

The 37-year-old flaunts her curves. 

Trending Stories

1

Greg Mathis Jr. & His Boyfriend Elliott Reach a Relationship Milestone

2

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

3

TikToker Ophelia Nichols’ Son Killed in Shooting Day Before 19th B-Day

4

Kanye West Seemingly References Kim Kardashian During Awards Speech

5

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Peter Facinelli

Latest News

TikToker Ophelia Nichols’ Son Killed in Shooting Day Before 19th B-Day

Update!

Why Women Everywhere Love Khloe Kardashian's Good American Clothing

Janelle Monáe Gives Middle Finger to Supreme Court At 2022 BET Awards

How Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Subtly Support Each Other After Split

Kanye West Seemingly References Kim Kardashian During Awards Speech

$200 Worth of Skin Brightening Products for $47: SkinCeuticals & More

Revisit Birthday Girl Khloe Kardashian's Most Sizzling Bikini Pics