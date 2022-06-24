Bachelor Nation's Evan Bass Reveals Fitness Transformation—But Don't Call It a Revenge Body

Bachelor in Paradise alum Evan Bass, who announced his split from Carly Waddell in 2020, bared his abs in a new shirtless selfie. But here's why he wouldn’t call his physique a revenge body.

Evan Bass may no longer be in Paradise, but he's still turning up the heat with his recent photos.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum flashed his abs in a shirtless selfie shared to Instagram on June 23, later revealing quitting pasta helped him on his fitness journey.

"Workout with someone that knows what they're doing," he said while offering his tips, noting trainer Josh Stiglets "@joshstigletsfitness changed my life and then finally convinced me to quit bread, bad carbs, simple sugars and alcohol and that's how I lost fat."  

Evan has gone through a lot of change over the past two years, including splitting from fellow Bachelor Nation star Carly Waddell in 2020. But when a follower asked if "this is a revenge body," Evan—who shares two children with Carly and has three kids from a previous marriage—scoffed at the idea.

"There can be no revenge when u have kids together," he replied. "As an aside, there are also no sides in a divorce with kids cuz the kids are the only damn side to take and how dare y'all tryna take sides back in the day (I'm over it…no seriously, ok—no I'm not—I'm pissed. It's so stupid)."

The journey hasn't been easy. Describing divorce as "death and horrible," Evan said it's especially challenging when "everything that's out there aint true (zinggggg)."

Instagram

However, he hasn't given up hope on finding love again one day. When asked if he's dating, Evan answered, "Oh heck yes (not well, but you know, it's a journey.)"

Next time, he'll try to foster a relationship off camera though. After living in what he called an "amazing bubble" on television, he and Carly struggled to find their footing in, well, reality.  

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

"I think when you get out, that transition, I think that's probably where we missed it," Evan said on the June 23 episode of the Talking It Out podcast. "Like, communicating about values, just communication in general. Like, figuring out how to work through life. I have obviously other children that aren't with Carly. So there was just a lot to work through. I just don't think we set the foundation in the way that we should have."

