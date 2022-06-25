See a "Difficult" Love Match Atlanta Client's Date Go Wrong in Season Finale Preview

Matchmaker Shae Primus' latest client might be her trickiest one yet.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Love Match Atlanta season finale, the CEO of Middle-Class Matchmaker sends her friend Shanta on a date, only things don't go as smoothly as planned.
"I have been friends with Shanta for at least four years now," Shae says in a confessional. And despite saying her client is "difficult to match," the matchmaker also knows Shanta is a "big teddy bear."
"She's tough on the outside and soft on the inside," Shae says. "So, I'm just trying to get that softness to shine more."
Geared up with a rose quartz heart from Shae, Shanta heads out for a lovely picnic date with her match, Ken.
"Ken has a lot of masculine energy," Shae says about her pick. "He's retired military, and I want her to show up in her beautiful, feminine form on this date."
After popping open some wine, Shanta and Ken begin to get to know each other. A red flag immediately pops up for Shanta after learning Ken's a Sagittarius, believing their zodiac signs (she's a Scorpio) will clash.
Setting that aside, Shanta continues to open up about herself. "I'm a certified scuba diver," she tells Ken, much to his surprise. "I'm a little different type of Black girl."
She is just as surprised to learn that her date can't swim, and decides to question him even more.
"Please don't take this the wrong way, but I observe a lot of stuff," she tells him before pointing out that he arrived to their date in an Uber. "Do you not have a vehicle?"
Ken responds, "Of course I do." This brings some relief for Shanta, who says, "I don't care what type of vehicle it is, as long as it works."
