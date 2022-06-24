Westworld: Everything You Need to Remember Ahead of Season 4

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Where do we even begin?

It's been almost six years since Westworld, based on the 1973 film of the same title, premiered on HBO, and a lot has happened since viewers were introduced to the creepy, yet wonderful amusement park. Over the course of three seasons, creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan have made viewers question just about everything: Is capitalism good for society? Should humans be weary of technological advances? Are we living in a simulation?

There are no concrete answers to those questions, but there are some facts we know for sure. For example, the highly anticipated season four premieres June 26 on HBO. And the cast has teased other significant details, like the return of actors Evan Rachel Wood and James Marsden, whose characters Dolores and Teddy both died in past episodes.

But what else do viewers need to remember ahead of the upcoming season? Well, there's a lot to catch-up on and we've got you covered below.