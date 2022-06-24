Tower 28 Sale: Get $185 Worth of Beauty Products for $72, Plus More Discounts on Skincare and Makeup

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you struggling with red, easily irritated skin? If you've tried every beauty product to calm down your sensitive skin to no avail, you're not alone. The Tower 28 SOS Facial Spray has become such a must-have for me. It is great to decrease redness, reduce my inflammation, and even calm a breakout. The brand has so many great makeup and skincare products that are effective, multi-tasking, unique, and have the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. This is a great brand to shop all the time, but especially right now since there's a major sale.
Get 20% off at Tower 28 when you use the code FF20 at checkout. If you add $60+ worth of products to your cart, you can get a 28% discount with the promo code FF28.
Of course, I adore the SOS Facial Spray. The SuperDew Highlighter Balm gives a natural-looking glow. The ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly give me a beautiful shine along with a major dose of hydration. There's another buy that I highly recommend. The AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection includes $185 worth of products, but you can get it for just $72. The set has products from Tower 28, Glow Recipe, Cocokind, Live Tinted, Fable & Mane, Mount Lai, Hero Cosmetics, and JINsoon.
If you're looking for more shopping recommendations, keep on scrolling to see my personal reviews of the Tower 28 products.
Tower 28 Sale
AAPI Bestseller Beauty Collection
This set includes the Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly in the shade Chill, plus 7 full-size best-selling beauty products from AAPI-owned brands. $10 from every box sold will go to AAPI non-profit organizations benefiting the community.
What's in the set?
- Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
- Cocokind Oil to Milk Cleanser
- Live Tinted Huestick in Rise
- Fable & Mane HoliRoots Hair Oil
- Mount Lai The Mini De-Puffing Facial Roller in Rose Quartz
- Hero Cosmetics Brave Body Power Wash
- JINsoon Nail Lacquer
Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
This spray is everything. I have super sensitive skin that gets easily stressed out and red. This spray is a miracle-worker as far as I'm concerned. It's just what you need to calm down and soften the skin. Keep this in your bag to refresh your skin throughout the day. It is great to reduce inflammation and the brand claims that it provides balance defends the body against harmful bacteria. You can use it on bare skin or over makeup. This is a hero product that we all need in our lives. This spray has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance and it is safe for all skin types.
A happy shopper declared, "Best product ever! I have been using this spray for a few weeks now and it has drastically improved my skin and inflammation. I have extremely sensitive, reactive skin with a combination of acne, eczema, and the occasional perioral dermatitis. Within a day or two I was able to notice my skin healing and the redness was going away too. I will be repurchasing this forever! Never change the formula or discontinue this product, it's a staple in my routine. Both of the photos show my skin before and after without any makeup. What a difference!"
These before and after photos show just how effective the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray is.
Tower 28 SuperDew Highlighter Balm
This is one of my favorite highlighters. If you want that natural, lit-from-within glow, you must check this out. It's a highlighting balm that delivers a glassy, luminous look without shimmer or glitter. It also has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance and it is safe for all skin types. Just tap it on your face and blend. I like to blend it with a sponge, but you can use your fingers or a brush to top off your look.
A Tower 28 shopper said, "This has quickly become one of my favorite highlighting products because it is so effortlessly beautiful and clean. Unlike a lot of highlighters, this product has no shimmer, just giving the skin a glowing and natural finish. If you're going for a 'clean' makeup look, this is literally the perfect product."
Tower 28 Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer
Get that sun-kissed glow without the harmful sun exposure. This creamy bronzer is easy to blend and build to customize your summer glow. Just tap it on and buff it out with your favorite brush. You can even use this as an eyeshadow. The formula is silicone-free with hydrating and soothing ingredients. There are five shades to choose from.
A shopper raved, "This bronzer is amazing! It blends so nicely and gives a beautiful, healthy glow without any harsh lines. I have it in the shade west coast. This is the most beautiful, glowing bronzer I've ever tried."
Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly
I've been obsessed with these lately. I love them on their own or over lip liner/lipstick for added dimension. They're super hydrating and they never feel sticky. These glosses deliver a semi-sheer color. There are five shades to choose from and I have them all. The Cashew is a personal favorite, with its rosy brown hue.
A shopper said, "Perfect everyday lippy. Subtle color, not sticky, and gives such a nice gloss look. Always keeping one in my purse!"
If you can't decide which shade you love, just get this value set with five colors while it's on sale at a discount.
Tower 28 SOS Intensive Rescue Serum
This lightweight serum is the perfect pairing with the SOS spray. If you have easily irritated, red skin, Use this after the facial spray to get soft, clear-looking, less irritated skin. I just put 2-3 pumps on my face and a about 2-3 pumps on my neck and I'm good to go. This product has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance™ and is safe for all skin types.
"Amazing for Rosacea," a shopper wrote, adding, " Within a week my cheeks were noticeably less red, bumpy, and irritated. It's helped with small breakouts on other parts of my face, too. Goes on great after washing your face, soaks right in, no residue at all... Love the amount you get for the price. I've been using a $70 serum for many months that hasn't made anywhere near the difference this serum did in a week. 10/10 would recommend if your sensitive skin needs some extra love to calm it down."
Tower 28 BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm
This is a multi-tasking product that you can use as a blush or a lip color. Just tap it on and blend to your desired finish. You can use a brush, a sponge, or even your finger tips. If you want a more intense color, you can build up the look for greater intensity. This comes in six shades.
A shopper shared, "This balm is incredible! When it arrived I was skeptical because it seems dark and I am pretty fair. I bounced this into my cheeks for the first time and I was blown away! It blends out really nicely and gives me a natural glow. I don't typically wear too much makeup because I'm working from home but I usually wash my face in the morning, apply vitamin c serum, moisturizer and tinted sunscreen then the After Hours balm. I will sometimes apply to my eyelids to do a monochromatic look. This is perfect for me and my skin- I have pretty sensitive, acne prone skin and the lack of fragrance and other irritants make this amazing. I've attached a photo without any filter of me wearing After Hours. I will be repurchasing this and other colors!"
Check out the seven stunning shades below.
Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen
This tinted sunscreen gives a natural finish that doesn't irritate sensitive skin. It has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. It's available in 14 flexible shades that deliver buildable coverage without a white cast or oxidation. If you want light coverage, just apply it with your fingers and blend it out. If you want to increase the coverage, use a damp sponge or a brush.
A Tower 28 customer said, "Wish I could give it 100 stars. I didn't have super high hopes for this tinted sunscreen, but I am absolutely obsessed... The coverage is amazing and the texture is amazing. I love that it's Vegan and cruelty free as well! I use it in replace of my higher end foundations like my Hourglass one because it literally works so much better. Just buy it!"
Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly
Swipe on these translucent glosses for shine and hydration that never feels sticky. These 6 shades are beautiful on their own or over your favorite lipstick and/or lip liner.
A fan of the product said, "Tried and true lip treatment. I've always loved these as lip glosses but this week my lips were extremely dry, flaky and uncomfortable due to wearing lip plumper for 3 days in a row. No amount of lip balm helped until I started topping my lip balm off with the ShineOn lip jellies! My lips are back to being soft and hydrated! I wasn't expecting to have such an amazing result honestly, I'm blown away!!!
