Todd Chrisley Addresses "Overwhelming" Support After Fraud Conviction

Watch : Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction

As they await sentencing for fraud and tax evasion, Todd and Julie Chrisley are feeling...thankful.

On the June 22 episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, the couple gave fans an update on their well-being. "I'm hanging in there. How about you?" Todd asked his wife, who responded, "I'm doing as good as you are, babe."

Though they've been receiving what Todd called an "overwhelming" amount of gifts from fans and supporters, "we don't want you sending us flowers, we don't want you wasting your money on things like that," he said. "We don't need anything. So really, the best gift that you can give us is prayer."

"Our family, we're all doing as well as to be expected during this, and this storm that we're going through, and we're going to continue to hold our head up and move forward," Todd continued. "We do appreciate all of the kind letters, the cards, I mean, tens of thousands of messages. I mean, across all of our platforms. We're so grateful for that and those messages have been very uplifting."