Team USA Swimmer Who Fainted During World Championships Shares Health Update

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Olympian swimmer Anita Alvarez says she's doing well after fainting underwater during the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"Thank you everyone," she wrote on her Instagram Story June 23. "Know that I am okay and healthy! I appreciate all of the messages of support and hope everyone can respect that my team and I still have 2 more days of competition to be focused on here in Budapest."

However, Alvarez says her chance of continuing to swim in the remaining competition is still undecided, writing, "Whether that's in the water for me or on the sidelines will be determined by myself and expert medical staff, but either way @artswimusa and I have a job to finish and I hope everyone can understand that."

On June 22, images captured Anita floating toward the bottom of the pool, seemingly unconscious, after finishing her solo free routine. Her coach Andrea Fuentes—who previously won four synchronized swimming Olympic medals for Spain—heroically leapt in the pool and was photographed pulling the swimmer up to the surface of the water.