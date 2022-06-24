Cheer's Maddy Brum Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

Maddy Brum, who appeared on season two of Netflix's Cheer, was crossing the street when, as she wrote on Instagram, "a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph."

By Elyse Dupre Jun 24, 2022 12:27 PMTags
Reality TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Netflix's Cheer: Monica & Maddy EXCITED Over Live Tour

Cheer's Maddy Brum is thankful to be alive after being hit by a car.

"I'm feeling extra blessed today," she wrote in a June 23 Instagram post that featured photos of her in a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. "Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort."

Maddy, who appeared on season two of the hit Netflix series, said the incident had occurred two days before. Maddy has been on the Cheer Live 2022 Tour and said she was crossing the street at a crosswalk with fellow cheerleaders Angel Rice, James Thomas and Javon "Jay" Kendrick when "a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph."

"Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body," Maddy continued. "Thank you to my people @amazingjamestho @qangel_rice @thejaykendrick for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay. I have the bestest friends."

photos
What the Stars of Netflix's Cheer Are Up to Today

She also thanked the tour for helping her at the hospital and an orthopedic surgeon for making sure she "was okay to still do what I love." And she couldn't wait to get back to her sport.

"I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows," Maddy added. "I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love. Thank you @deidraa_lizette for being a ROCKSTAR and coming in on such short notice while I'm recovering. I love you all! Thank you."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Parents MIA During Lawsuit Hearing

2

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

3

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

Afterwards, several of Maddy's fellow Cheer stars sent messages of support. "I'm so thankful it wasn't worse!" coach Monica Aldama wrote in the comments section. "I love you!" Added La'Darius Marshall, "I'm praying for you darling get well soon!"

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie’s Parents MIA During Lawsuit Hearing

2

YouTuber David Dobrik Sued for $10 Million By Former Vlog Squad Member

3

Former NBA Star Caleb Swanigan Dead at 25

4

Why Amy Schumer Fired Penn Badgely's Wife Domino as Her Doula

5
Exclusive

How a "Rough Patch" Led to Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Breakup

Latest News

Team USA Swimmer Who Fainted Underwater Shares Health Update

Cheer's Maddy Brum Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car

Why Anna Faris Says She “Didn’t Recognize” Herself After First Divorce

Best 4th of July Sales: Deals Over 50% Off at West Elm, Coach & More

Exclusive

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Might Appear on Season 4 of The Boys

This Anti-Frizz, Humidity-Proof Hair Spray Has 38,500+ 5-Star Reviews

15 Downton Abbey Secrets Revealed