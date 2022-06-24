This Frizz-Reducing, Humidity-Proofing Spray Is a Game-Changer for Hair and It Has 38,500+ 5-Star Reviews

If you need some additional insights before shopping, check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Reviews

An Amazon customer shared, "My hair looks like it has never seen chemicals in its lifetime or has a single split end. It's so soft and shiny I can't stop touching it. I am beyond impressed. I will not be without this gem now!"

A shopper asked, "What kind of holy water is in this stuff? I thought it was pure hype like 98% of all other hair products. I was wrong. This makes my hair feel like silk."

Another raved, "I am looking to see if I can buy it by the gallon! This product has absolutely transformed my hair and does as it states stays in for 3 to 4 washes. I go to the gym, sweat at night, (and just have naturally frizzy hair susceptible to humidity) which constantly causes my hair to curl and frizz throughout the day. Since I've used this it has completely stopped about 99.9% of all humidity effects on my hair. My hair is smooth, silky and feels like it has a major conditioning treatment on it. It has also cut down my hair prep time in bathroom. Not to mention I have received many compliments! You don't need other products besides a little hair spray! Buy it, buy it, buy it! Worth it, worth it, worth it!"

"Oh. Muh. Gawd. 5 minutes. I can't believe it only took me FIVE MINUTES to dry my hair from curly to straight!!! Never in my life have I gotten such great results in such a short time!! Did I mention it was literally 5 minutes? It's weightless, soft, and shiny. I'm excited to know that it will last through multiple washes and high humidity. I almost cried, because it was so easy and I've spent so many years with difficult hair," a shopper gushed.

A fan of the spray else reviewed, "I am in love and I don't care who knows it! This product is incredible. I have thick coarse hair and my hair looks great on DAY6 as it did on day one. I live in the south and experience a lot of humidity, baseball caps and swimming pools."

"I can't say enough good things about this product . My hair gets so frizzy when it's humid and living in south Florida it's a constant problem. I bought so many products over the years and nothing worked until WOW Dream Coat. Trust me, buy this and you will not be disappointed," someone shared.

Another shopper wrote, "I am simply AMAZED at how well this product performs. Seriously the BEST product for softness, shine, humidity proofing, and even style hold!

"I love this product! I was very surprised that a liquid spray could achieve such results on curly hair of biracial ethnicity. It's a dry, defined, soft to the touch curl," a customer said.

If you're looking for more great hair products, these will make your morning routine so much easier.