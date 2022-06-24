Olivia Culpo Gushes Over NFL Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey for “Restoring My Faith in Love”

Watch : Olivia Culpo Calls Out American Airlines for Making Her "Cover Up"

Olivia Culpo is out here melting hearts.

The I Feel Pretty actress celebrated three years with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, a pro football player for the Carolina Panthers, by writing the anniversary post to end all anniversary posts on June 23.

"Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship," she penned on Instagram before recounting their love story. According to Olivia, it all started when her best friends, model Kristen Louelle and NFL player Tyler Gaffney, called her up and "asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian."

However, Olivia wasn't so sure. "I was apprehensive," she explained. "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

So, she took a chance on the setup and, needless to say, it worked out. In fact, one of her most treasured pics of her now-boyfriend was snapped the night they met.