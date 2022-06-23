Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie's Parents Absent From First Civil Lawsuit Hearing

Watch : Gabby Petito's Family Pleads for Justice

The legal battle between the parents of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito continues.

On June 22, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie did not attend the first court hearing of the civil suit brought against them by the Petito family, per People. The couple was not legally required to attend the hearing—which will determine if the case goes to trial—however Gabby's parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were in attendance.

During the hearing, judge Hunter Carroll heard arguments from both attorneys and later shared that he expects to make a decision within the next two weeks, CNN reports.

E! News has reached out to the Laundrie family's lawyer for comment.

Back in March, the Petito family filed a lawsuit against the Laundries for allegedly helping their son attempt to cover-up Gabby's death.

In their complaint, Gabby's parents allege that Christopher and Roberta were "keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret" and "making arrangements for him to leave the country" after he went missing in September during the search for the then-missing Gabby. They are seeking "compensation for the damages they have suffered" alongside additional relief, according to the docs.